BRUSSELS, May 19 The European Union on Thursday
delayed a vote on renewing sales approval for the pesticide
glyphosate, used in Monsanto's weed-killer Roundup, amid
a transatlantic row over whether it may cause cancer.
Experts from the EU's 28 nations had been due to vote on a
proposal to extend by nine years licensing of the herbicide,
widely used by farmers and gardeners.
EU sources said the delay was due to opposition in France
and Germany, which have big farming and chemicals industries.
Without their support, the European Commission lacks the
majority it needs for a binding vote: "Since it was obvious that
no qualified majority would have been reached, a vote was not
held," a Commission spokeswoman said.
The EU executive had hoped for a decision to stop the clock
ticking on a six-month phase-out period for glyphosate products
when the existing authorisation lapses at the end of June.
In response to opposition, it had already postponed a vote
in March and shortened the licence to nine years from 15. The
new proposal would ban some products because of the substances
they combine with glyphosate, which could add to risks.
The banned list of so-called co-formulants includes
POE-tallowamine, which is no longer sold in
glyphosate-containing pesticides in Germany.
Germany had planned to abstain from voting because
ministries run by different parties in the ruling coalition
remain at odds, a government spokesman told Reuters.
Last month, the European Parliament recommended that
glyphosate should only be approved for another seven years, and
should not be used by the general public.
As the debates were continuing in Brussels, German chemicals
group Bayer made an unsolicited takeover bid for U.S.
seeds company Monsanto, for which the regulatory controversy
over glyphosate has been one of a number of recent problems.
"This delay undermines the credibility of the European
regulatory process and threatens to put European farmers ... and
chemical industries at a competitive disadvantage," Monsanto's
vice president of global regulatory and governmental affairs,
Philip Miller, said.
If no decision is reached to extend the licence, a spokesman
said the company could not rule out seeking legal remedy.
ARGUMENTS
Contradictory findings on its carcinogenic risks by various
scientific bodies have thrust glyphosate into the centre of a
dispute among EU and U.S. politicians, regulators and
researchers.
Public campaigning by citizen groups has made some EU
governments wary of re-approving the substance.
Experts from the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization
(FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) this week said
glyphosate is unlikely to pose a risk to humans exposed to it
through food. It is mostly used on crops.
The finding matches that of the European Food Safety
Authority (EFSA), an independent agency funded by the European
Union, but runs counter to a March 2015 study by the WHO's
Lyon-based International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).
That agency said glyphosate is "probably" able to cause
cancer in humans and classified it as a 'Group 2A' carcinogen.
It says it assesses whether the substance can cause cancer in
any way - regardless of real-life conditions on typical levels
of human exposure or consumption.
Environmental groups have questioned the independence and
transparency of scientists testing for health risks and called
for the EU to err on the side of caution.
"It's time for the Commission to change course," said
Greenpeace's EU food policy director Franziska Achterberg.
