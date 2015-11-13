* EFSA opinion will guide EU regulators
* Environment campaigners highly critical, seek ban
* Monsanto says confirms regulatory opinion glyphosate safe
(Adds details on previous daily safety limit in paragraph 9)
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Nov 12 Glyphosate is unlikely to cause
cancer in humans, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) said
on Thursday, and the agency proposed a higher limit on the daily
amount of residue of the popular weed killer deemed safe if
consumed.
The EFSA advises EU policymakers and its conclusion could
lead the 28-member European Union to renew approval for
glyphosate, which was brought into use by Monsanto Co in
the 1970s and is used in its top-selling product Roundup as well
as in many other herbicides around the world.
Environmental groups have been calling for a ban after the
International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), part of the
World Health Organization, said in March that glyphosate was
"probably carcinogenic to humans".
A campaign group said that 1.4 million people had signed a
petition calling on the European Union to suspend glyphosate
approval pending further assessment.
The EFSA said it carried out a thorough analysis and took
account of the IARC's findings.
"This has been an exhaustive process - a full assessment
that has taken into account a wealth of new studies and data,"
said Jose Tarazona, head of the pesticides unit at the EFSA,
based in Parma, Italy.
"Regarding carcinogenicity, it is unlikely that this
substance is carcinogenic."
The EFSA is proposing a limit on the maximum safe daily dose
over a period of time, of 0.5 milligrams per kilogram (kg) of
body weight. It is also proposing a new acute limit, of the same
level, for a single intake of glyphosate over a short period,
for instance in one meal.
The previous EU evaluation had set an acceptable daily
intake (ADI) of 0.3 milligrams per kg of body weight per day.
The scientists say an 80-kg (180-lb) person could eat food
containing a residue of 40 milligrams of glyphosate per day for
the rest of their life. Monsanto said that was the equivalent of
eating 400 kg (900 lbs) of fruit or vegetables a day.
EFSA scientists, who worked with experts from EU countries,
said their study differed from the IARC's in that it considered
only glyphosate, whereas the IARC had assessed groups of related
chemicals. They said the toxic effects could be related to
reactions with other constituents.
One of the 28 EU nations, Sweden, voiced reservations,
saying it "considered that the classification criteria for
limited evidence of cancer in humans were fulfilled," the EFSA
said.
The EU must decide over the coming months whether to renew
existing approval for glyphosate use.
Greenpeace called the EFSA's report "a whitewash".
"EFSA has defied the world's most authoritative cancer
agency," Greenpeace EU food policy director Franziska Achterberg
said in a statement.
Monsanto and other users of glyphosate welcomed the report.
"It confirms the previous evaluations of glyphosate by
regulatory authorities around the world, which have consistently
concluded that the application of glyphosate poses no
unacceptable risk," Richard Garnett, chair of the Glyphosate
Task Force, said in a statement.
The task force brings together representatives of Monsanto
and other companies.
Commission spokesman Enrico Brivio said the Commission took
note of the report and that EU regulators had until June next
year to take a decision.
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle, William Hardy and Lisa Shumaker)