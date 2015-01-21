* Studies have suggested BPA links to health effects
* U.S. FDA banned BPA from babies' bottles
* EFSA says residue can be ingested, but safe at low levels
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Jan 21 The chemical bisphenol A, used to
stiffen some plastic food containers, poses no health risk to
consumers of any age, including unborn children, at current
levels of exposure, Europe's food safety watchdog said on
Wednesday.
Some studies have suggested possible links to everything
from cancer to heart disease to infertility to kidney and liver
problems, prompting European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) to
re-evaluate the potential risks of BPA.
BPA belongs to a broad class of compounds called endocrine
disruptors. It is found in plastics used to make food
containers, bottles and coatings in tin cans, and is also
commonly used in thermal paper in cash register receipts.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned BPA from baby
bottles in 2012, but said there was not enough evidence for a
wider ban and has found the chemical safe at low levels.
The EFSA acknowledged in its assessment that BPA residues
could migrate into foods and drinks and be ingested by
consumers, and that BPA from thermal paper, cosmetics and dust
could be either inhaled or absorbed through the skin.
But it found that exposure to BPA was "considerably under"
the safe level known as the "tolerable daily intake", or TDI.
It said that after weighing up "a significant body of new
scientific information on its toxic effects", EFSA's expert
panel concluded that high doses of BPA -- hundreds of times
above the TDI -- were likely to adversely affect the kidney and
liver, and might also cause effects animals' mammary glands.
But at current levels -- which it said were often three to
five times lower than the TDI of 4 micrograms per kilogram of
body weight per day -- it found "no consumer health risk from
bisphenol A exposure".
