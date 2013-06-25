* Cardiovascular disease death rates halved since 1980s
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, June 26 The number of people dying from
heart disease in Europe has dropped dramatically in recent
decades, thanks largely to the success of cholesterol-lowering
drugs and drives to persuade people to quit smoking, scientists
said on Wednesday.
Cardiovascular disease death rates have more than halved in
many countries in the European Union since the early 1980s,
according to their study in the European Heart Journal.
Yet heart disease - which can lead to fatal heart attacks
and strokes - remains a leading cause of death in the region
and rising rates of obesity and diabetes could soon start to
reverse progress made in the past 30 years.
"For the most part and for most countries this is good news
- the death rates have come down quite substantially in the last
30 years," said Nick Townsend of Britain's Oxford University,
who worked on the study.
"But what we don't want to say is that the job is done,
because we know by looking at trends in other conditions that
they could reverse the trends we've worked so hard to achieve in
heart disease."
According to the World Health Organisation, cardiovascular
diseases kill around 17 million people globally each year.
Townsend's team looked at deaths from coronary heart disease
between 1980 and 2009 in both sexes and four age groups: under
45, 45 to 54, 55 to 64, and 65 years and over.
They found that almost all EU countries had a large and
significant decrease in death rates from heart disease over the
last three decades in both men and women when all the age groups
were considered together.
Britain, Denmark, Malta, The Netherlands and Sweden had the
largest declines in death rates for both sexes, while among men
in Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, the decreases were
small and not statistically significant. In Romanian men, there
was a small but statistically significant increase.
Although the study did not look specifically for causes,
Townsend said the progress was probably mainly due to better
drugs - such as statins to treat high cholesterol and
anti-hypertensives to treat high blood pressure - as well as
lower rates of smoking in the region overall.
He warned, however, that other risk factors, such as obesity
and diabetes, were a real concern: "It could lead to a future
time bomb, whereby these fantastic gains in terms of heart
disease mortality could start to reverse with the impact of
rises in obesity and diabetes."
Commenting on the study's findings, Simon Gillespie, chief
executive of the British Heart Foundation charity, said while
the picture of heart disease mortality is improving "we're an
awful long way from back-patting and hand-clapping".
"More than 2 million people are battling coronary heart
disease in the UK and while our work in science labs and (in)
improving prevention and care has made a huge difference, that's
2 million people too many," he said in a statement.
(Editing by Alison Williams)