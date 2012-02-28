Feb 28 Virtual boxing, tennis and dancing
along with video game systems may not be helping children meet
daily exercise requirements, according to a U.S. study.
Researchers from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston,
Texas found that children who were given so-called active video
games to play on a Nintendo Wii didn't end up logging any more
moderate or vigorous physical activity than those given games
they could play sitting on the couch.
Some public health researchers have hoped that active video
games might be an alternative to outdoor play and sports for at
least some of the physical activity children need, especially
for those who live in unsafe neighborhoods where playing outside
isn't always an option.
"We expected that playing the video games would in fact lead
to a substantial increase in physical activity in the children,"
said Tom Baranowski and colleagues at Baylor.
"Frankly, we were shocked by the complete lack of
difference."
For the study, they passed out Wii consoles to 78 children
who didn't already have one. Half were given their choice of an
active game, such as Wii Sports or Dance Dance
Revolution-Hottest Party 3, and the other half their choice of
inactive game, such as Disney Sing-It Pop Hits or Super Mario
Galaxy.
Halfway through the study, which was published in
Pediatrics, the children -- all 9 to 12-years-old and above
average weight -- got their choice of a second game from the
same category as their first.
Baranowski and his colleagues tracked the children for 13
weeks, testing their physical activity levels with a
motion-measuring device called an accelerometer.
Participants wore the devices on a belt during four
different week-long periods throughout the study, which allowed
the research team to determine when they were sedentary, lightly
exercising, or engaged in moderate-to-vigorous exercise.
Accelerometer logs showed that throughout the study period,
children with the active games didn't get any more exercise than
those given inactive video games.
At weeks one, six, seven and 12, children in the active game
group got an average of 25 to 28 minutes of moderate or vigorous
physical activity each day, compared to between 26 and 29
minutes for those in the inactive video game group.
There was also no difference in the time spent doing light
physical activity or being sedentary during any week the
researchers monitored.
Baranowski said his team couldn't tell if children just
didn't exert much energy playing the active games, or if they
compensated for exercise they got playing Wii with less exercise
at other points in the day.
Nintendo was not available for comment and other researchers
said that while the games were no substitute for the real thing,
they might be better than no exercise at all.
It's possible that children playing active Wii games burned
a few extra calories that the movement device didn't pick up on
-- for instance, if they were moving their arms a lot in a
boxing game, said Jacob Barkley, an exercise scientist from Kent
State University in Ohio who didn't take part in the study.
"Maybe the Wii isn't going to increase physical activity a
whole heck of a lot," Barkley told Reuters Health.
"But it might increase caloric expenditure a bit more than a
traditional sedentary video game, and if you do that on a daily
basis that could have a cumulative effect that might be
beneficial."
(Editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)