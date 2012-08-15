* Genetic condition rapidly turns codeine into morphine
* Children likely died from morphine overdose
WASHINGTON Aug 15 Three children died and one
suffered life-threatening hyperventilation after taking codeine
that was broken down in their bodies very quickly, likely
causing a morphine overdose, U.S. health officials warned on
Wednesday.
The children, all between the ages of 2 and 5, received a
normal dose of the opioid codeine after surgery to remove their
tonsils or adenoids, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.
The surgery was to treat sleep apnea, a condition in which the
upper airways become blocked during sleep.
Codeine, an ingredient in many prescription pain relievers
and some over-the-counter cough syrups, normally turns into
morphine in the body.
But these children likely had a genetic condition that
caused codeine to turn into morphine more quickly and completely
than usual, causing a fatal overdose, the FDA said.
Known as ultra-rapid metabolizers, people with this
condition are relatively rare, usually occurring in one to seven
out of every 100 people. But the frequency could be as high as
28 per 100 people among certain groups, such as North Africans,
Ethiopians and Saudi Arabians.
The FDA learned about the issue from articles in the New
England Journal of Medicine in 2009 and the journal Pediatrics
in 2012.
The agency said it was reviewing adverse event reports and
other data to see if there were other similar cases.
In the meantime, the FDA said doctors should be aware about
the risks of codeine for certain children and use the lowest
dose for the shortest period of time possible. Codeine should be
used only as needed and not on a regular basis.
Parents should observe children for signs of overdose, which
can include unusual sleepiness, trouble waking up, confusion, or
difficult or noisy breathing.
In 2007, the FDA warned about a similar issue for some
breast-feeding mothers who take codeine to relieve pain after
childbirth. While the narcotic is generally considered safe for
women and their babies, mothers who are ultra-metabolizers may
put their infants at higher risk of a morphine overdose.