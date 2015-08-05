(Adds statement from American Hospital Association)
Aug 4 Hospitals that can afford it should take
steps beyond those recommended by the manufacturer to clean and
disinfect a type of device at the center of a recent superbug
outbreak in the United States, health regulators said on
Tuesday.
Health care facilities that use duodenoscopes should
meticulously follow the manufacturer's cleaning instructions,
the Food and Drug Administration said in a safety update. Those
with resources should also take several other measures to reduce
the risk of infection.
Duodenoscopes are flexible, lighted tubes inserted down the
throat during a procedure called endoscopic retrograde
cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) used to drain fluids from
blocked pancreatic and biliary ducts.
The reusable device is a more complex instrument than other
endoscopes and must be properly cleaned and disinfected after
use so that pathogens are not transferred from one patient to
another. Seven patients at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
were exposed to antibiotic-resistant bacteria from such devices
between October and January. Two died.
In March Olympus Corp, the biggest maker of the
devices, issued new cleaning instructions to replace those on
the original label. The FDA recommended at the time that any
facilities using the TJF-Q180V device should train staff on the
new instructions and implement them as soon as possible.
In its latest safety update the FDA recommended hospitals
also consider microbiological culturing to identify any
bacterial contamination that may be present after the cleaning
and disinfecting process has taken place.
Another option recommended by the FDA includes ethylene
oxide sterilization.
"When possible and practical, duodenoscopes should be
sterilized due to the greater margin of safety," the agency
said. Ethylene oxide gas, it added, "may be an effective method
for heat-sensitive instruments, like duodenoscopes, that can be
damaged by high temperatures."
Hospitals could, alternatively, use a liquid chemical
sterilizing process, the FDA said. Because the process requires
rinsing with purified water following sterilization, "the device
does not remain completely free of all viable microbes," the FDA
said. "The concentration, exposure time and temperature of a
liquid chemical sterilant are crucial."
Alternatively, the FDA said the standard high-level
disinfection process could be repeated after the first one is
complete.
The FDA said not all health care facilities would be able to
implement any of the recommended measures, "which require
specific resources, training, and expertise."
The American Hospital Association said it would share the
new FDA guidance with its members and urge that they discuss it
with their infection control and quality experts.
"Individual hospitals should assess the rigor of the
cleansing procedures for the scopes they use and the additional
advice in the FDA guidelines to determine what will work best in
their organization," Nancy Foster, AHA vice president of quality
and patient safety policy, said in an email.
