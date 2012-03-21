March 21 Breast cancer survivors who eat a
healthy dose of omega-3 fats - found largely in oily fish like
salmon, tuna and mackerel - may have some extra energy
throughout their day, according to a U.S. study.
Many people treated for cancer have lingering fatigue even
years after their therapy ends, and while there's evidence that
good sleep habits and regular exercise can help, other options
are still needed, said researchers whose findings appeared in
the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
Exactly what causes cancer survivors' long-term fatigue is
unclear, but there's evidence that chronic inflammation in the
body may play a role, said Rachel Ballard-Barbash of the U.S.
National Cancer Institute, who worked on the study.
"Results link higher intake of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty
acids, decreased inflammation and decreased physical aspects of
fatigue," Ballard-Barbash and her colleagues wrote.
Omega-3 fats are thought to lessen inflammation, and
research suggests that's especially true if the omega-3 replace
some of the omega-6 fatty acids that make up a large share of
the typical U.S. diet.
Omega-6 fats are found in margarine, vegetable oils and an
array of snack foods, sweets and fast food. Too much omega-6 is
thought to promote inflammation.
For their study, Ballard-Barbash and her colleagues looked
at the relationship between omega-3 intake and fatigue among 633
breast cancer survivors.
Overall, 42 percent of the women were considered "fatigued"
three years after their diagnosis -- and the problem was more
common in those with higher blood levels of an
inflammation-related protein called CRP.
Women who got more omega-3 in their diets had lower odds of
fatigue, particularly if they used fish oil pills.
Of women who got the most omega-3 relative to omega-6, at
least partly from fish oil supplements, about 23 percent were
considered fatigued. That compared with 49 percent of women who
did not use supplements and had the lowest omega-3 intake
relative to omega-6.
Of course, other factors may separate the fish and fish-oil
lovers from other people. But when the researchers accounted for
factors like women's age, race and weight, higher omega-3 intake
was still linked to lower odds of fatigue.
Ballard-Barbash said it's still too early for people with
cancer-related fatigue to invest in fish oil pills but adding
some fish to the diet might be wise.
"Consuming fish a couple times a week - particularly fatty
fish - is already recommended to the general public, for overall
health," she said, adding that women who are not physically
active already should perhaps look into taking up an exercise
routine to deal with fatigue.
SOURCE: bit.ly/GB1ae1
(Reporting from New York by Amy Norton at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)