April 11 Fish oil supplements of so-called
omega-3 fatty acids, found in oily fish like tuna and salmon,
may not do much to ward off heart attacks and strokes in people
who already have heart disease, according to an international
analysis.
The research, which appeared in the Archives of Internal
Medicine and covered 14 studies, found that there was no
difference in the number of heart attacks, strokes or deaths
among more than 20,000 people with heart disease who were
randomly assigned to take either fish oil supplement or fish oil
free placebo pills.
Research has been mixed on the possible heart-related
benefits of the omega-3 fatty acids, specifically those known as
EPA and DHA, which can be taken as fish oil supplements as well
as eaten. Places such as the American Heart Association
recommend at least two servings of such fish a week.
"There is a common perception that fish oil supplements have
been proven to prevent cardiovascular disease, and in fact the
evidence has been inconsistent and inconclusive," said JoAnn
Manson, head of preventive medicine at Brigham and Women's
Hospital in Boston, who co-wrote a commentary published with the
study.
"It's an important issue, because a large percentage of the
population is taking fish oil supplements over-the-counter," she
told Reuters Health.
Researchers from Korea combined the results of 14 studies
that tracked heart disease patients taking fish oil or a
placebo, without knowing which they were getting, for between
one and five years. That included reports from the United States
and India, as well as Italy, Germany and elsewhere in Europe.
The patients were mostly male and in their mid-60s, on
average.
Those who were assigned to take the fish oil supplements
were just as likely to have a range of heart-related
emergencies, or to die, as study participants taking placebos
containing vegetable oil or other substances not associated with
heart health.
For example, in one study from the Netherlands, 14 percent
of people in either group had a stroke or heart attack, or
needed a stent implanted, over about three and a half years.
There were also no differences in deaths or other heart and
blood vessel problems when the researchers looked specifically
at people taking higher or lower doses of fish oil, or among
those who took the supplements for only a year or two or for
longer, said Seung-Kwon Myung of the National Cancer Center in
Ilsan, and colleagues.
Myung told Reuters Health in an email that he doesn't
recommend that people, either with or without a history of heart
disease, take the supplement to prevent future problems.
"At this point, we don't have enough hard-and-fast data to
suggest routine supplementation with fish oil," said Alice
Lichtenstein, a nutritional scientist at Tufts University in
Boston, who wasn't involved in the study.
She noted that the studies in the review tended to only
cover a couple of years on the supplements, and a heart attack
or stroke can take much longer to develop.
Longer-term studies are needed on the impact of fish oil,
said Manson. But for now people should continue to follow
recommendations that advise at least two servings a week of
fatty fish.
"Supplements will never be a replacement for a healthy
dietary pattern, because often the healthier food choices such
as fish can take the place of less-healthy food such as red
meat," she added.
SOURCE: bit.ly/IfJuoi
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)