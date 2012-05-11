May 11 People who eat plenty of fish may have a
lower risk of colon cancer and, even more, rectal cancer,
according to an analysis of 41 studies from around the world.
The analysis, which appeared in the American Journal of
Medicine, is the latest report that ties fish consumption to a
number of possible health benefits.
Jie Liang of Xijing Hospital of Digestive Diseases in Xi'an,
China, and colleagues combined the results from 41 studies
published between 1990 and 2011 that measured fish consumption
and tracked cancer diagnoses. This included research from the
United States, Norway, Japan, Finland and elsewhere.
"Our findings from this meta-analysis suggest that fish
consumption is inversely associated with colorectal cancer,"
Liang and his colleagues wrote.
Overall, regularly eating fish was tied to a 12 percent
lower risk of developing or dying of colon or rectal cancer, the
researchers found.
That was after taking into account study participants' age,
alcohol and red meat intake, family history of cancer and other
risk factors.
"People who rarely eat fish may experience health benefits
in a variety of areas - heart disease, reproductive and now
colon cancer - by increasing their fish consumption somewhat,"
said Michael Gochfeld, a professor of environmental and
occupational medicine at University of Medicine and Dentistry of
New Jersey-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
The protective effect tied to fish consumption was stronger
for rectal cancer than colon cancer.
People who ate the highest amounts of fish had a 21 percent
lower risk of getting rectal cancer than those who ate the
least. That compared to just a four percent lower risk of colon
cancer - so small that it could have been due to chance.
The new study focused specifically on fresh fish, and the
authors noted that they were unable to pinpoint what types of
fish people ate or the manner in which fish was prepared in the
prior studies.
"Cooking temperatures might affect the risk of colorectal
cancer," Liang said in an email to Reuters Health, citing recent
evidence that suggests eating lots of meat and fish barbecued or
grilled over high heat may actually be tied to an increased
cancer risk.
His team also did not investigate why eating fish may have a
positive effect on colorectal cancer risk. The study also can't
prove that it's the fish, itself, that was responsible for a
lower cancer risk in some participants.
"It doesn't tell us whether the benefit you get from fish
has to do with specific nutrients in the fish, or with the fact
that people who tend to eat fish often adopt other healthful
lifestyles, such as avoiding red meat or processed meats," said
Gochfeld, who was not involved in the study.
If fish indeed is behind the lower colorectal cancer risk,
the added benefit could be coming from the omega-3 essential
fatty acids found in certain fish such as salmon and sardines,
he added. But it remains unclear if fish-oil capsules and other
supplements would have the same benefit.
A study that appeared in February showed that women who eat
about three servings of fish per week have a somewhat lower
chance of having colon polyps, which can develop into cancer,
than women who eat less than a serving a week. [nL 4E8D1016]
SOURCE: bit.ly/IXuc7s
(Reporting from New York by Aparna Narayanan, editing by Elaine
Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)