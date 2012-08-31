Aug 31 Omega-3 fatty acids and mercury, both
found in fish, appear to have opposite affects on heart health,
according to a northern European study.
Researchers, whose conclusions were published in the
American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, looked at data from more
than 1,600 men from Sweden and Finland to find that men with
high levels of mercury in their body had an increased risk of
heart attacks, while those with a high concentration of omega-3s
had a lower risk.
Fish are considered part of a healthy diet, but the balance
between potential risks and benefits from the two compounds is
not clear.
Researcher Maria Wennberg said that while the study can't
clarify cause and effect, there are ways to get fish oil
naturally without getting a lot of mercury too.
"Fish consumption two to three times per week, with at least
one meal of fatty, non-predatory fish (such as salmon) and an
intake of predatory fish not exceeding once a week can be
recommended," Wennberg, of Umea University in Sweden, told
Reuters Health by email.
Predatory fish such as shark, swordfish, kind mackerel and
tilefish are at the top of the marine food chain and for that
reason concentrate mercury from the environment in their
tissues.
The heavy metal is known to be toxic to the nervous system,
especially in fetuses and children, and the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency warns women of childbearing age and children
against eating predatory fish.
The men in the study submitted hair and blood samples to
measure their mercury and omega-3 levels, as well as information
on their health and lifestyle.
The average mercury level among the Swedish men was 0.57
micrograms per gram of hair, and more than twice as high in
their Finnish peers. Swedes, however, had higher levels of
omega-3s than did Finns.
The researchers found that men with at least 3 micrograms of
mercury per gram of hair had a somewhat increased risk of heart
attacks compared with men with 1 microgram per gram, although
they didn't calculate the exact risk.
But this only held true if the men also had low levels of
omega-3 fats. For men with more of the fats, it took higher
levels of mercury to see an increased heart attack risk,
suggesting the two compounds might have opposite effects on the
heart.
The results don't prove that the high mercury levels were
responsible for the increased risk of heart attack, merely that
the two are linked.
Dariush Mozaffarian, at the Harvard School of Public Health
in Boston, said that other factors such as less education among
those with high mercury levels could also be at work.
Previous studies by Mozaffarian, who was not involved in the
new work, did not show a link between mercury and heart attacks,
but that research involved mercury levels much lower than in the
current study.
SOURCE: bit.ly/PQ4CVi
(Reporting from New York by Kerry Grens at Reuters Health;
Editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)