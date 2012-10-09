Oct 10 With flu season approaching, a Canadian
study offers more reassurance that children with egg allergies
can be safely vaccinated against the virus.
Because the flu vaccine is grown in chicken eggs, there have
traditionally been concerns about the safety of flu shots for
people with egg allergies, most of whom are young children. But
today's vaccine has only tiny traces of egg protein, and studies
have been showing that children with egg allergies can be
vaccinated without any serious reaction.
The researchers, whose findings appeared in The Journal of
Allergy and Clinical Immunology, followed 367 egg-allergic
people, mostly children, who got the flu shot over five years.
Almost one-third of them had a history of anaphylaxis after
eating eggs - that is, serious allergy symptoms such as trouble
breathing or a drop in blood pressure.
None of the patients, however, had a serious reaction to the
flu vaccine, and only 13 of the 367 had mild "allergy-like"
symptoms, such as itchy skin or hives, within a day of being
vaccinated.
"The risk of anaphylaxis appears sufficiently low for
patients with egg allergy to be vaccinated like all other
individuals, without requiring administration by an allergist,"
wrote lead researcher Anne Des Roches, of Hopital Sainte-Justine
in Montreal, and colleagues.
Des Roches and her colleagues also reviewed 26 past studies
that involved close to 4,000 egg-allergic people who got the flu
shot. None of those patients developed a serious allergic
reaction.
In general, experts recommend that all children age 6 months
or older get an annual flu shot. Although the flu causes no more
than a week or so of misery in most children, children younger
than 5 are at increased risk of complications such as pneumonia,
bronchitis and sinus infections.
About 1.5 percent of U.S. children have an egg allergy,
according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and
Immunology. It's thought that many of them have never gotten the
flu shot over worries about an allergic reaction.
"I think parents of children with egg allergy should be
reassured about the safety of the influenza vaccine for their
child, and understand that the benefits are likely to outweigh
any risks," said Lynda Schneider, director of the allergy
program at Boston Children's Hospital, in an email.
(Reporting from New York by Amy Norton at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)