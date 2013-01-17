Jan 17 Getting the flu vaccine while pregnant
does not increase the odds that the fetus will die in the womb,
according to a Norwegian study that looked at tens of thousands
of women.
"Vaccination itself was not associated with increased fetal
mortality and may have reduced the risk of influenza-related
death during the pandemic" of 2009, said a team led by Siri
Habert of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health in Oslo.
Although fetal deaths were rare during the study, they were
more common in pregnant women with the flu, and other medical
experts said it was already known that influenza can be
unusually dangerous in pregnant women.
"The increased hospitalization rate is about fourfold higher
among pregnant women compared to women of a similar age who are
not pregnant," said Jon Abramson of the Wake Forest Baptist
Medical Center in North Carolina, who was not part of the study.
The study, which appears in the New England Journal of
medicine, encompassed the H1N1 pandemic in the fall and early
winter of 2009, and took place after publicity about more than
30 cases of fetal death following vaccination.
Up until then, pregnant women in Norway were not routinely
advised to get the flu vaccine. During the pandemic, as much as
30 percent of the Norwegian population fell ill with the flu.
The vaccine was offered beginning on Oct 19, 2009 and was
usually given during the second and third trimester. It wasn't
foolproof, but it did cut a woman's risk of developing influenza
by 70 percent.
Among nearly 26,000 women vaccinated during pregnancy, there
were 78 fetal deaths, or three per 1,000 pregnancies. Among
about 87,000 pregnant women who were not vaccinated, there were
414 fetal deaths, or close to five per 1,000 pregnancies.
When the researchers focused on the women who developed the
flu, the risk of losing their child to miscarriage or stillbirth
was almost double that of those who had not been vaccinated.
Among all women, vaccination during the study period reduced
the likelihood of fetal death by 12 percent, but that difference
could be due to chance, the researchers said.
The researchers also found no evidence that vaccination
increased the risk of premature delivery or having a baby with a
low birth weight.
"We found no evidence that influenza vaccination of pregnant
women increased the risk of fetal death," the researchers said.
"However, influenza infection itself posed a major risk; among
pregnant women who received a clinical diagnosis of influenza,
the risk of fetal death nearly doubled."
As a result of mounting evidence of the impact of influenza
on pregnant women, the World Health Organization in the last
year actually recommended that a top priority for getting the
flu vaccine is pregnant women.
SOURCE: bit.ly/13ExDIB
