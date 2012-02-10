Feb 10 The biggest professional football
players in America may be more likely than their fellow players
to die of heart disease, even though they appear to generally
enjoy a longer-than-average lifespan, according to a U.S. study.
The report in the American Journal of Cardiology followed
more than 3,400 National Football League (NFL) players who were
active between 1959 and 1988, and found that 334 had died by
2007 -- only about half the rate that would be expected based on
U.S. norms.
But certain players, the ones who were biggest during their
careers, had higher risks of dying from heart disease or stroke,
with defensive linemen especially vulnerable.
The findings build on evidence that football players' big
bodies can become a health liability in the long run, said
Sherry Baron, a researcher at the National Institute for
Occupational Safety and Health in Cincinnati, who led the study.
"I think this makes it clear that if you're big and muscular
at a young age, it could have a long-term (health) effect," she
said.
According to the study, defensive linemen had a 42 percent
higher risk of death from cardiovascular disease compared with
U.S. men in general. Of 498 defensive linemen, 41 died of
cardiovascular causes.
Often, professional athletes' muscle mass can make for a
high body mass index (BMI), a commonly used measure of weight in
relation to height, and Baron said there was an argument that a
high BMI based on muscle is not so bad.
The problem, though, is that once big athletes are no longer
in the game, it's very hard to keep up their former physical
activity levels, she added. Sometimes, injury can make it
impossible.
The study also showed that players with a BMI of 30 or
higher during their careers, which would qualify them as
"obese," were twice as likely to die of cardiovascular causes as
their lighter peers.
As for why the ex-players had a lower overall mortality rate
than the general public, the authors said one factor was likely
to be that few of them smoke, which has been shown in previous
studies.
The high BMI numbers might not reflect the fact that more of
their weight is based on muscle mass, and their overall higher
fitness level and body composition may help as well, they wrote.
But other studies have found that after retirement, pro
football players tend to have more heart risk factors, such as
high blood pressure, unhealthy cholesterol levels and obesity,
than the general public.
Cardiologists said the current study has some limitations.
One is that it relied on information from death
certificates, which do not always give the whole picture, said
Martin Goldman, a cardiologist at Mt Sinai Medical Center in New
York, who has studied heart risks for NFL players.
There are also many unknowns, such as how the players' BMIs
changed over time, or what kind of lifestyle they led after
retirement.
Still, he agreed that the bottom line does seem to be that
size matters, adding that big players need to make an effort to
lose weight once they're no longer playing.
"They don't necessarily change their eating habits, even
though they're not exercising as much," he said.
Both Baron and Goldman agreed that there are implications
beyond the NFL, since college and high school football players
tend to bulk up to play. And there is evidence this may put them
at risk for heart disease later on.
"Young athletes may strive to look like the professional
players, but they need to realize there could be long-term
health effects," Baron added.
(Reporting from New York by Amy Norton at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)