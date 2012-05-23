* Experts report on Japan's radiation levels after accident
* Two locations have higher estimated doses
* Infants in Namie seen at higher risk of thyroid cancer
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, May 23 Spikes in radiation caused by the
Fukushima nuclear disaster were below cancer-causing levels in
almost all of Japan, but infants in one town appear to be at a
higher risk of developing thyroid cancer, the World Health
Organization said on Wednesday.
In a preliminary report, independent experts said that
people in two locations in Fukushima prefecture may have
received a radiation dose of 10-50 millisieverts (mSv) in the
year after the accident at the power station operated by TEPCO
.
Separately on Wednesday, a U.N. scientific body said that
several TEPCO-related workers were "irradiated after
contamination of their skin", but that no clinically observable
health effects had been reported.
"Six workers have died since the accident but none of the
deaths were linked to irradiation," said a statement issued in
Vienna on the interim findings of a study by the United Nations
Scientific Committee on the Effects of Radiation (UNSCEAR).
The 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011
wrecked the plant, triggering nuclear meltdowns that
contaminated food and water and forced mass evacuations.
Nearly 16,000 people were killed in the earthquake and the
tsunami and 3,300 remain unaccounted for.
The areas estimated to have received the highest doses of
radiation were Namie town in Futaba county and Iitate village in
Soma county, northwest of the stricken plant, the report said.
Infants in Namie were thought to have received thyroid
radiation doses of 100-200 mSv, it added. The thyroid is the
most exposed organ as radioactive iodine concentrates there and
children are deemed especially vulnerable.
"That would be one area because of the estimated high dose
that we would have to keep an eye on," WHO spokesman Gregory
Hartl told Reuters. "Below 100 mSv, the studies have not been
conclusive."
Populations exposed to radiation typically stand a greater
chance of contracting cancers of all kinds after receiving doses
above 100 mSv, according to the United Nations agency. The
threshold for acute radiation syndrome is about 1 Sv (1000 mSv).
The local government said in December that the highest
exposure levels were in Iitate, where residents were allowed to
take their time to leave. It is located 40 km (25 miles)
northwest of the plant and outside the 20-km evacuation zone.
HALF A CHEST X-RAY
The average annual dose from natural background radiation is
about 2.4 mSv globally, with a typical range of 1-10 mSv in
various regions, according to the 124-page report.
In the rest of Fukushima prefecture, the effective dose was
estimated to be within that band of 1-10 mSv, while effective
doses in most of Japan were put at just 0.1-1 mSv.
In the rest of the world, doses were below 0.01 mSv or less,
including neighbouring Indonesia, the Philippines, South Korea,
far eastern parts of Russia, and southeast Asia.
A dose of 0.01 mSv is equivalent to one tenth of the
radiation received on a one-stop flight from New York to Tokyo,
half the dose received during a chest X-ray, or equal to a dose
received during a one-hour visit to one of Egypt's pyramids.
The report did not deal with radiation exposure suffered by
emergency workers or people closest to the disaster site.
"Doses have not been estimated for the zone within 20
kilometres from the Fukushima Daiichi site because most people
in the area were evacuated rapidly and an accurate estimation of
dose to these individuals would require more precise data than
were available," the report said.
The experts did not examine the short- and long-term health
risks for the emergency response workers who worked on the site
- that will be part of a wider WHO report due from a separate
group of experts in July. That report will also assess the
prospect for long-term increases in cancer cases.
The experts based their assessment on data available up to
last September on the amount of radioactivity in air, soil,
water and food supplies after the disaster.
Referring to the world's worst nuclear disaster at Chernobyl
in Ukraine in 1986, the report said: "The experience of the
Chernobyl accident was that about 30 percent of the lifetime
dose was delivered during the first year and about 70 percent
during the first 15 years.
"On the basis of environmental activity concentration data,
it can be expected that the fraction of the lifetime dose beyond
the first year will be lower for the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear
power plant accident than for the Chernobyl accident," it said.