Nov 4 A serious and sometimes fatal fungal infection has been observed in at least thirteen people who were hospitalized in the United States since mid-2013, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

The agency cited concerns that the fungus, called Candida auris (C. auris) was emerging globally and was often resistant to antifungal drugs.

Seven cases, occurring between May 2013 and August 2016 and involving patients with serious underlying medical conditions, were reported in New York, Illinois, Maryland and New Jersey.

Four of those patients died but it was unclear whether their deaths were associated with the fungus, the CDC said.

"We need to act now to better understand, contain and stop the spread of this drug-resistant fungus," CDC Director Tom Frieden said in a statement. "This is an emerging threat and we need to protect vulnerable patients and others."

