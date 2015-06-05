* Next global disease epidemic seen as inevitable
* Experts say new unit needed to prepare for unknown threats
* Health experts discussed proposals with German chancellor
* Team would want to call on reserve of 10,000 scientists
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, June 5 Global health leaders will ask G7
leaders this weekend to back the creation of a specialist rapid
response unit to tackle outbreaks of infectious killer diseases.
The move reflects how the World Health Organization in
particular was caught unprepared last year by Ebola, which
spread through three West African countries, has killed 11,000
people, and will not be stamped out before the end of this year.
Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust global health
charity, said the unit should come under the WHO, but be free of
bureaucracy and able to act independently "in days" when a
potentially fatal epidemic begins.
"With Ebola, it's taken too long. It's nonsense to say:
'Isn't it great? We've done in a year what normally takes four
or five years'. We got to get into a mindset that says these
infectious diseases can emerge in days and weeks, so we need to
respond to that, not to some fanciful notion of an ideal world."
Farrar said German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared
supportive of the proposal when he and other global health
specialists met her last month to discuss international reforms
ahead of the summit of the Group of Seven world powers that she
is hosting on June 7-8.
The specialists, including Peter Piot, director of the
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and a
co-discoverer of the Ebola virus, foresee a rapid response unit
of around 100 people working within the WHO in Geneva, able to
call on a reserve of up to 10,000 scientists worldwide as
necessary.
The reservists would include experts in infectious diseases,
virologists and epidemiologists with a mandate to travel quickly
to the source of an outbreak.
"We mustn't think surveillance itself is enough. The world
is already much better at detecting these things as they emerge.
But what we need is the capacity to respond," Farrar said.
The rapid response operation could cost $100-200 million a
year, but Farrar said this paled beside the hundreds of millions
being spent on fighting Ebola, and regional economic losses that
the World Bank has estimated at around $500 million.
Experts say future epidemics are inevitable, as new and
unknown viruses jump from animals to humans and mutate in ways
that could one day make them a pandemic threat.
Even if the time and place cannot be predicted, Farrar said
the world could still prepare.
"There are only certain parts of a human body that can be
affected: there can be respiratory infections like SARS and
MERS, or blood-borne things like Ebola, there are sexually
transmitted things like HIV. But there isn't an unlimited
number, and it is possible to prepare for and respond to them."
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)