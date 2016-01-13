LONDON Jan 13 A scientist set out her argument
on Wednesday for being given a British licence to conduct
controversial experiments which would alter the DNA of human
embryos.
Critics of the proposed research say it is effectively
genetically modifying human embryos and represents a "slippery
slope" towards a future of designer babies.
But speaking before a meeting of Britain's Human
Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) that will decide
if she can go ahead, Kathy Niakan said the work could help
improve infertility treatments and could ultimately provide "a
deeper understanding of the earliest stages of human life."
"The only way we can understand human biology at this early
stage is by further studying human embryos directly," she told
reporters at a briefing in London.
Niakan plans to carry out her experiments using new
gene-editing technology called CRISPR-Cas9 - a technology which
is already the subject of fierce international debate amid fears
it could be used to create designer babies to order.
CRISPR-Cas9 can enable scientists to find and change or
replace any targeted gene, strategically editing out specific
stretches of DNA.
Many scientists have described it as "game-changing", and
Chinese biologists sparked an international outcry last year
when they reported carrying out the first-ever experiments
editing the genes of human embryos.
The HFEA, which is due to meet on Thursday to consider
Niakan's application, has previously noted that British law bans
genome editing of embryos for use in treatment, but allows it
for research if done under an HFEA licence.
Niakan, a stem cell scientist from London's Francis Crick
Institute, said that if she is given permission, she would hope
to be able to start the experiments "within months".
"Currently we have a very descriptive understanding of early
human biology, but with no real functional insights into what
those genes mean," she said.
"This (research) is important because miscarriages and
infertility are extremely common but not very well understood."
"You never can predict where research will lead, but we hope
it would be a great benefit for fertility treatments in the long
term."
The first gene she plans to target is one called Oct4, which
she believes may have a crucial role in the earliest stages of
human foetal development.
David King, director of the UK campaign group Human Genetics
Alert, criticised Niakan's plans, saying they marked "the first
step on a path that scientists have carefully mapped out towards
the legalisation of GM babies."
Niakan said her work was for research purposes only and the
embryos would not be implanted into women.
She added that before any further steps are taken using gene
editing in human embryos for potential implantation, it was
"extremely important to continue the ethical discussions" on
what could and should be allowed.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Larry King)