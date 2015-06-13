By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, June 13 A pioneering gene therapy for
sickle cell disease is working well so far for a 13-year-old
French boy with the hereditary blood disorder, researchers said
on Saturday, in a boost for the technology to fix faulty genes.
He is the first patient with severe sickle cell disease
(SCD) to be treated with Bluebird Bio's LentiGlobin
BB305 product, which the U.S. biotech company believes could
cure the disorder.
SCD is caused by a mutated gene, resulting in abnormal red
blood cell function. Patients suffer anaemia, painful
obstruction of blood vessels and, in some cases, early death.
Bluebird's gene therapy treats the condition by extracting
blood stem cells and then adding a working version of the
malfunctioning gene.
Results presented at the European Hematology Association
meeting in Vienna showed the French patient has not needed a
life-sustaining blood transfusion for more than three months and
his body was producing 45 percent so-called anti-sickling
haemoglobin at six months.
"(This) is cause for optimism as we expect levels of
anti-sickling haemoglobin of 30 percent or more could
significantly improve and potentially eliminate the serious and
life-threatening complications associated with sickle cell
disease," said lead investigator Marina Cavazzana of Paris
Descartes University.
Two other patients with a related blood disorder called
beta-thalassemia remained transfusion-independent at 16 and 14
months respectively. Bluebird had already reported success with
beta-thalassemia patients for a shorter period of time.
Shares in Bluebird have doubled this year on growing hopes
for its gene therapy drug pipeline and the latest results may
shore up confidence further, although analysts said data from
more patients was needed to better understand the treatment's
potential.
Gene therapy is currently undergoing a renaissance following
a series of setbacks in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and
several large drugmakers are now buying into the field.
The medical approach has the potential to revolutionise a
number of diseases caused by faulty genes, ranging from blood
disorders to eye problems to heart failure.
But producing gene therapy products is extremely complex and
the $1 million price tag for the first such drug approved in
Europe, from Dutch firm UniQure, highlights the
quandary facing governments and insurers as to whether they will
offer value for money.
