FRANKFURT, April 17 A German regulator for new
drugs has suspended the assessment of the Western world's first
gene therapy, UniQure's Glybera, after an adviser to
the European drugs watchdog voiced concern over the treatment.
Glybera, designed to treat a very rare blood disease, came
with a preliminary price tag of 1.1 million euros ($1.2
million), before standard German drug pricing discounts.
German body G-BA was due to issue an assessment of the
drug's benefits by the end of this month but it said late on
Thursday it had decided to miss the legal deadline to get more
clarity on the drug's benefits.
An adviser for biotech drugs to the European Medicines
Agency, a so-called rapporteur, last week said in a report that
Glybera, which is marketed by UniQure's unlisted Italian
marketing partner Chiesi, lacked efficacy.
"Even if the suspension of the procedure violates the legal
deadline, the decision is justified and without alternative,"
G-BA head Josef Hecken said in a statement.
"Judging from the statements about the rapporteur's report,
his findings must be worrisome."
The European Medicines Agency's CHMP committee will consider
the rapporteur's report on Glybera at its regular monthly
meeting in London next week.
The drug has already had a tortuous journey to market as
regulators have struggled to assess its effectiveness because of
the very small number of patients available for clinical tests.
The G-BA's verdict on the drug benefits will play a key role
in future negotiations about the reimbursement price between the
drug companies and Germany's statutory health insurance funds.
Glybera fights a genetic disease called lipoprotein lipase
deficiency (LPLD) that clogs the blood with fat.
The medicine was approved in Europe two years ago but its
launch was delayed to allow for the collection of six-year
follow-up data on its benefits.
