By Kate Kelland
| LONDON, March 13
Pakistani and Bangladeshi
people in London's least healthy boroughs are being asked to
provide spit samples and health records to researchers hoping to
find genetic clues to why they are disproportionately affected
by certain diseases.
The East London Genes and Health project will focus partly
on so-called "knock-out" genes -- rare in the general population
but more frequent in communities where cousins and other close
relatives marry and have children, as is more common in
Pakistani and Bangladeshi communities.
The largest community genetics study in the world will
recruit 100,000 volunteers from East London, which have
substantial South Asian populations.
Researchers leading the study say health signals buried in
the data could have a big impact on peoples' health worldwide.
"This is the first time a large-scale genetics study has
focused on two distinct ethnic minority groups, with high levels
of health concerns in the community and the potential for
significant genetic variation," Richard Trembath, a professor at
Queen Mary University of London, told reporters at a briefing.
"These findings will play a key role in tackling health
inequality locally and in the UK, (and) we hope to reveal
crucial information about the link between genetics and common
diseases which will have significant international impact."
Studying genetic variation is crucial to improving
understanding of the "normal" variation in genes in certain
populations, which can then help the diagnosis of inherited rare
diseases.
So-called "knock-out genes" occur when a healthy person has
two copies -- inherited from both parents -- of a gene that
functions differently to the norm.
The team hopes to use these findings to understand how
knock-out genes impact health and eventually to help develop new
drugs or treatments which block bad genes and enhance good ones.
East London districts -- and their Pakistani and Bangladeshi
communities in particular -- are among Britain's least healthy.
Life expectancy is lower, rates of heart disease and diabetes
are higher and infectious diseases like tuberculosis are far
more prevalent than in other more affluent areas.
"Not only do South Asian people have some of the highest
rates of poor health in the UK, they are also markedly
under-represented in medical research," said David van Heel, the
study's co-leader.
"We aim to change this by gathering a unique dataset which
will then be harnessed ... locally, nationally and
internationally."
The team will look specifically at heart disease and
diabetes and also examine why people of certain ethnicities
suffer poor responses to some medicines.
