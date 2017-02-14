CHICAGO Feb 14 Although not ready yet, powerful
gene editing tools may one day be used on human embryos, eggs
and sperm to remove genes that cause inherited diseases,
according to a report by U.S. scientists and ethicists released
on Tuesday.
The report from the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) and
the National Academy of Medicine said scientific advances make
gene editing in human reproductive cells "a realistic
possibility that deserves serious consideration.”
The statement signals a softening in approach over the use
of the technology known as CRISPR-Cas9, which has opened up new
frontiers in genetic medicine because of its ability to modify
genes quickly and efficiently.
In December 2015, scientists and ethicists at an
international meeting held at the NAS in Washington said it
would be "irresponsible" to use gene editing technology in human
embryos for therapeutic purposes, such as to correct genetic
diseases, until safety and efficacy issues are resolved.
The latest NAS report now says clinical trials for genome
editing of the human germline could be permitted, "but only for
serious conditions under stringent oversight."
CRISPR-Cas9 works as a type of molecular scissors that can
selectively trim away unwanted parts of the genome, and replace
it with new stretches of DNA.
Genome editing is already being planned for use in clinical
trials of people to correct diseases caused by a single gene
mutation, such as sickle cell disease. But these therapies
affect only the patient.
The concern is over the use of the technology in human
reproductive cells or early embryos because the changes would be
passed along to offspring.
Research using the powerful technique is plowing ahead even
as researchers from the University of California and the Broad
Institute battle for control over the CRISPR patent.
Although gene editing of human reproductive cells to correct
inherited diseases "must be approached with caution, caution
does not mean prohibition," the committee said in a statement.
