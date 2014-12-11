(Repeating Dec 10 item with no change to text)
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO Dec 10 Small startup NextCode Health
will use gene-hunting tools pioneered by Iceland's Decode
Genetics to help a leading U.S. pediatric hospital identify
causes of rare diseases in children, marking the latest foray of
genetic sequencing into routine medical practice.
Cambridge, Massachusetts-based NextCode, a Decode spin-off,
has signed a deal with Claritas, the former in-house lab of
Boston Children's Hospital that is now a stand-alone company
focused exclusively on pediatric diagnostics, the companies told
Reuters.
Claritas is just beginning to build its capacity for
clinical sequencing. It expects its work with NextCode to help
it offer as many as 20,000 sequencing tests per year, and cut in
half the time needed to analyze results, which can now take up
to six months.
The partnership was born out of the growing market for
medical genomics - tests that scan for aberrant genes that could
explain a child's mysterious symptoms. Genetics experts say
sequencing more than doubles the chances that families get a
diagnosis, and saves spending on multiple single-gene tests.
"All of the pediatric hospitals are thinking about how they
are going to scale up in medical genomics," said Nurjana
Bachman, chief business officer at Claritas. "Right now the
bottleneck in clinical sequencing is interpretation."
Claritas is accelerating its offerings in whole exome
sequencing: tests that survey all of a person's protein-making
genes, which account for the lion's share of disease. Analyzing
the data has required lab researchers to review each mutation,
searching published literature and databases for mutations most
likely to account for the patient's symptoms.
NextCode's tools draw on a vast database of disease-causing
genes. The company was spun out of Decode, a pioneer in mapping
out the links between genes and common diseases by studying
Iceland's unique genetic heritage.
U.S. biotechnology group Amgen bought Decode in
2012 for $415 million to help it develop drugs addressing
specific genetic mutations in patients.
NextCode was formed in October 2013 by former Decode
executives Jeffrey Gulcher and Hannes Smarason. It has $15
million in financing from ARCH Venture Partners and Polaris
Partners.
Gulcher believes NextCode's software can help winnow the
list of suspect genes anywhere from 100 to 1,000 times faster
than current approaches. He would not disclose the value of the
Claritas deal but said the company takes a cut of each test.
"The more they scale up, the more we get as well."
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Michele Gershberg
and Jonathan Oatis)