(Repeats with no change to text)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON Feb 10 For the first time in 20
years, patients suffering from the eye disease glaucoma may soon
have new treatments as several young companies look to shake up
the $5.6 billion global market
There is no cure for glaucoma, which damages the optic nerve
and is expected to affect more than 4 million Americans by 2030,
up from 2.7 million today. But treatments help patients manage
the disease and may prevent the onset of blindness.
The new treatments promise to improve outcomes and reduce
side-effects associated with current medicines, exploiting a
long dearth of innovative new products for the disease. No new
class of medicine has been introduced since Pfizer Inc's N>
Xalatan, known generically as latanoprost, in 1996.
The newcomers aim to disrupt market-leaders Alcon, a
division of Novartis AG, Allergan Inc, Pfizer
and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
Leading the pack is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, which
plans to launch its novel eye-drop Rhopressa in 2017 and another
treatment, Roclatan, a year later. The company sold 6.7 million
shares for $10 each in its 2013 market debut. They now top $26.
Following Aerie is Inotek Pharmaceuticals, whose
trabodenoson eye-drop is entering late-stage trials expected to
be completed by 2017. Inotek has announced plans to sell 4.6
million shares at between $13 and $15 each in an IPO expected
soon.
Drugs to combat glaucoma, the second-leading cause of
blindness in the world, work by reducing pressure inside the
eye. Aerie and Inotek's drugs are the first to target the
trabecular network, the main drain through which fluid flows out
of the eye, though they do so in different ways.
Taking a different approach is Ocular Therapeutix
Inc, which is developing a tiny device that can be
inserted into the eye to deliver regular medication. The product
is in mid-stage clinical trials. Ocular's shares have risen to
more than $30 from their IPO price of $13 last year.
"There's a new graduating class of next-generation
treatments," said William Slattery, partner at Deerfield
Management Company L.P., which holds shares in Aerie and
recently provided the company with $125 million in financing.
Prostaglandins are the most widely-prescribed glaucoma
drugs. They include latanoprost, Alcon's Travatan, and
Allergan's Lumigan. But prostaglandins can cause eye redness and
changes to eye pigmentation and eyelash length. Most patients
need extra therapies such as timolol, a decades-old beta-blocker
that lowers eye pressure but can slow a patient's heart beat.
Rhopressa and trabodenoson work differently. They do not
cause changes to eye pigmentation or lash length, though
Rhopressa can still cause red eye. Experts say even incremental
improvements in treatments would be welcome.
"We continue to have people who are going blind from
glaucoma and that's a problem," said Dr. Wiley Chambers, deputy
director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's transplant
and ophthalmology products. "We need alternatives."
WAVE OF INNOVATION
So far, analysts are betting that Aerie's second drug,
Roclatan, will be the most effective at lowering eye pressure.
It is a fixed-dose combination product that includes Rhopressa
and latanoprost. Both those constituents cause red eye, however.
Inotek's trabodenoson does not appear to cause red eye,
making it a potentially attractive product for physicians to
prescribe as an add-on therapy. The company is also testing it
in a fixed dose combination with latanoprost.
Vicente Anido Jr., Aerie's chief executive, predicts that
Rhopressa and Roclatan could generate $1 billion apiece
worldwide a year. "We think we could end up being the next
Allergan or Alcon," he said.
Some analysts agree with Anido's projections, and say that
Aerie could become a takeover target if late-stage clinical
trial data to be released mid-year are positive.
But Catherine Daly, a neurology and ophthalmology analyst at
research and consulting firm GlobalData Healthcare, thinks
Aerie's projections are too high. She sees combined sales closer
to $600 million.
"It's going to take a lot to move people away from using
prostaglandins, which have a long track record," she said.
Daly predicts sales of trabodenoson will be less than half
those of Rhopressa and Roclatan, in part because Aerie is
projected to reach the market first. In addition, Aerie's drugs
may work in a broader patient population, including those whose
eye pressure is normal but are still losing vision.
Inotek, which last year hired long-time biotech executive
David Southwell as its chief executive, has received less
attention than Aerie. That could change after the company goes
public. Southwell is a former investment banker and canny
dealmaker. As chief financial officer at Human Genome Sciences
he oversaw that company's $3 billion sale to GlaxoSmithKline
Plc in 2012.
The wave of innovation comes as big drugmakers are getting
out of eye-care or consolidating.
The most innovative of the big company products appears to
be Bausch & Lomb's Vesneo, which represents an advance on
existing therapies and could be on the market by next year. It
combines latanoprost with nitric oxide to add an extra
pressure-lowering boost. The company has said the drug could
generate $500 million in u.s. sales and $1 billion globally.
Alcon, whose glaucoma treatment revenues stood at $1.3
billion last year, said it was "evaluating external
partnerships" for access to new glaucoma technologies.
Firms are also working on new drug delivery mechanisms.
Allergan's bimatoprost SR is in late-stage clinical trials and
could become the first long-acting implant to reach the market.
Still, it faces competition from several small firms including
Ocular Therapeutix, pSivida and Mati Therapeutics.
"By using their own proprietary delivery platforms with
other prostaglandin drugs they could become major competitors to
Allergan in the future," Daly said.
(Editing by Stuart Grudgings)