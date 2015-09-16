By Kate Kelland
| LONDON, Sept 17
LONDON, Sept 17 A medical journal criticised
British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline on Thursday for
delaying access to key data from a trial of its antidepressant
Seroxat that would have shown earlier that it is neither safe or
effective in adolescents.
The widely used medicine, known generically as paroxetine,
is linked to an increased risk of suicide in young people and
has carried a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) "black box
warning" advising against its use in adolescents since 2004.
Britain's Medicines and Healthcare Products
Regulatory Agency recommended in 2003 that antidepressants like
Seroxat should not be used in children or adolescents, and
European regulators followed suit in 2005.
But, writing in the British Medical Journal (BMJ),
researchers who re-analysed a Seroxat study first published in
2001 said the drug's dangerous side effects could easily have
been highlighted years earlier.
"This is fundamentally about correcting the scientific
record," said Peter Doshi of the University of Maryland School
of Pharmacy in the United States, a BMJ associate editor.
The re-analysis used previously unseen data from records of
patients involved in the trial and found that at least 12 out of
93 children taking the drug had developed suicidal thoughts.
The 2001 Seroxat study, funded by GSK, is the first trial to
be re-analysed under a BMJ initiative called Restoring Invisible
and Abandoned Trials (RIAT), designed to encourage
pharmaceutical firms to publish or correct abandoned or
misreported drug trials.
The aim is to ensure doctors and patients have complete,
accurate information to make treatment decisions.
GSK's original study was published in the Journal of the
American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in 2001 and
reported paroxetine as safe and effective for adolescents.
GSK -- which in 2012 was fined $3 billion for fraudulently
promoting several drugs, including paroxetine -- responded to
the BMJ re-analysis by saying it had helped by providing access
to detailed data from the original trial.
"This reflects our commitment to data transparency," the
company said, adding it had now pledged to publish the results
of all its studies, whether they are positive or negative.
It also agreed Seroxat should not be given to young people.
"There is an increased risk of suicidality in paediatric and
adolescent patients given antidepressants like paroxetine," GSK
said. "This is widely known and clear warnings have been in
place on the product label for more than a decade."
Doshi argued, however, that the case showed why full patient
data should published alongside original scientific analyses.
"What would have happened if this data were available 15
years ago when the study was originally published?," he said.
"Would the black box warnings from the FDA have come earlier?"
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Mark Heinrich)