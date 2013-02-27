* Cases soar by 25 percent in England over past year
* Overuse of antibiotics fuels drug resistance
* Gonorrhoea among most common sexually transmitted diseases
* Totally antibiotic-resistant strain found in Japan in 2008
LONDON, Feb 27 Gonorrhoea cases have soared by
25 percent in the past year in England as superbug or
drug-resistant strains of the sexually transmitted infection
(STI) take hold worldwide, British health officials said on
Wednesday.
Nearly 21,000 new cases had been diagnosed in 2011, with
more than a third of cases in gay men and more than a third in
people who have had gonorrhoea before, the UK Health Protection
Agency (HPA) said in a statement.
Effective treatment with antibiotics has been compromised by
growing resistance, it said, noting "a drift towards decreased
susceptibility" of gonorrhoea infections to drugs called
cephalosporins which are normally recommended as treatment.
"We are seriously concerned about continuing high levels of
gonorrhoea transmission and repeat infection," said Gwenda
Hughes, the HPA's head of STI surveillance.
A strain of gonorrhoea that was resistant to all recommended
antibiotics was found in Japan in 2008, scientists said in 2011.
They warned then it could transform a once easily treatable
infection into a global health threat.
Last year the World Health Organisation said cases of
drug-resistant gonorrhoea had spread across the
world.
Gonorrhoea is a bacterial STI which, if left untreated, can
lead to pelvic inflammatory disease, ectopic pregnancy,
stillbirths and infertility in both men and women.
It is one of the most common sexually transmitted diseases
in the world and is most prevalent in south and southeast Asia
and sub-Saharan Africa. In the United States alone, according to
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of
cases is estimated at about 700,000 a year.
The emergence of superbugs has been driven by the overuse
and misuse of antibiotics, which help fuel genetic mutations
within the bacteria.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Louise Ireland)