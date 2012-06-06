* Gonorrhoea among most common sexually transmitted diseases
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, June 6 Drug-resistant strains of
gonorrhoea have spread to countries across the world, the United
Nations health agency said on Wednesday, and millions of
patients may run out of treatment options unless doctors catch
and treat cases earlier.
Scientists reported last year finding a "superbug" strain of
gonorrhoea in Japan in 2008 that was resistant to all
recommended antibiotics and warned then that it could transform
a once easily treatable infections into a global health threat.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said those fears are now
reality with many more countries, including Australia, France,
Norway, Sweden and Britain, reporting cases of the sexually
transmitted disease resistant to cephalosporin antibiotics -
normally the last option for drugs against gonorrhoea.
"Gonorrhoea is becoming a major public health challenge,"
said Manjula Lusti-Narasimhan, from the WHO's department of
reproductive health and research. She said more than 106 million
people are newly infected with the disease every year.
"The organism is what we term a superbug - it has developed
resistance to virtually every class of antibiotics that exists,"
she told a briefing in Geneva. "If gonococcal infections become
untreatable, the health implications are significant."
Gonorrhoea is a bacterial sexually transmitted infection
which, if left untreated, can lead to pelvic inflammatory
disease, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirths, severe eye infections
in babies, and infertility in both men and women.
It is one of the most common sexually transmitted diseases
in the world and is most prevalent in south and southeast Asia
and sub-Saharan Africa. In the United States alone, according to
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number
of cases is estimated at around 700,000 a year.
The WHO called for greater vigilance on the correct use of
antibiotics and more research into alternative treatments for
so-called gonococcal infections.
The emergence of drug-resistant or superbug strains of
gonorrhoea is caused by unregulated access to and overuse of
antibiotics, which helps fuel natural genetic mutations within
the bacteria.
Experts say an added problem with gonorrhoea is that its
strains tend to retain their genetic resistance to previous
antibiotics even after their use has been discontinued.
Major producers of antibiotics for gonorrhoea include global
drugmaking giants GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and
Abbott, as well as Indian firms like Cipla.
The WHO said it is not yet clear how far or wide drug
resistance in gonorrhoea has spread, as many countries lack
reliable data. "The available data only shows the tip of the
iceberg," said Lusti-Narasimhan.
"Without adequate surveillance we won't know the extent of
resistance...and without research into new antimicrobial agents
there could soon be no effective treatment for patients."
"LIKE PASSING RAZOR BLADES"
Francis Ndowa, formerly the WHO's lead specialist for
sexually transmitted infections, said gonorrhoea has not only
adapted to elude antibiotics but developed less painful
symptoms, increasing its survival chances.
"They used to say that if you have urethral gonorrhoea you
go to the toilet to pass urine, it would be like passing razor
blades. It was that painful," he explained. "Now people with
gonorrhoea sometimes...only notice the discharge if they look
when they pass urine, it's not that painful anymore.
"So the organism has readjusted itself to provide fewer
symptoms so that it can survive longer. It's an amazing
interaction between man and pathogen."
Experts say the best way to reduce the risk of even greater
resistance developing - beyond the urgent need to develop
effective new drugs - is to treat gonorrhoea with combinations
of two or more types of antibiotic at the same time.
This technique is used in the treatment of some other
infections like tuberculosis in an attempt to make it more
difficult for the bacteria to learn how to conquer the drugs.
Gonorrhoea can be prevented through safer sexual
intercourse. The WHO said early detection and prompt treatment,
including of sexual partners, is essential to control sexually
transmitted infections.