Feb 6 Elderly adults who regularly drink
green tea may stay more agile and independent than their peers
over time, according to a Japanese study that covered thousands
of people.
Green tea contains antioxidant chemicals that may help ward
off the cell damage that can lead to disease. Researchers have
been studying green tea's effect on everything from cholesterol
to the risk of certain cancers, with mixed results so far.
For the new study, published in the American Journal of
Clinical Nutrition, researchers decided to examine the question
of whether green tea drinkers have a lower risk of frailty and
disability as they grow older.
Yasutake Tomata of the Tohoku University Graduate School of
Medicine and his colleagues followed nearly 14,000 adults aged
65 or older for three years.
They found those who drank the most green tea were the least
likely to develop "functional disability", or problems with
daily activities or basic needs, such as dressing or bathing.
Specifically, almost 13 percent of adults who drank less
than a cup of green tea per day became functionally disabled,
compared with just over 7 percent of people who drank at least
five cups a day.
"Green tea consumption is significantly associated with a
lower risk of incident functional disability, even after
adjustment for possible confounding factors," Tomata and his
colleagues wrote.
The study did not prove that green tea alone kept people
spry as they grew older.
Green-tea lovers generally had healthier diets, including
more fish, vegetables and fruit, as well as more education,
lower smoking rates, fewer heart attacks and strokes, and
greater mental sharpness.
They also tended to be more socially active and have more
friends and family to rely on.
But even with those factors accounted for, green tea itself
was tied to a lower disability risk, the researchers said.
People who drank at least five cups a day were one-third
less likely to develop disabilities than those who had less than
a cup per day. Those people who averaged three or four cups a
day had a 25 percent lower risk.
Although it's not clear how green tea might offer a buffer
against disability, Tomata's team did note that one recent study
found green tea extracts seem to boost leg muscle strength in
older women.
While green tea and its extracts are considered safe in
small amounts, they do contain caffeine and small amounts of
vitamin K, which means it could interfere with drugs that
prevent blood clotting.
