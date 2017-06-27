HARARE, June 27 Zimbabwe has imposed an
indefinite ban on poultry products from South Africa after the
country announced an outbreak of highly contagious H5N8 bird
flu, the state-owned Herald newspaper reported on Tuesday.
"The products include hatching eggs, table eggs, frozen
chicken and mechanically deboned meat," Josphat Nyika, the
director of the department of veterinary services, told the
newspaper.
On June 2, Zimbabwe also reported an outbreak of bird flu at
a commercial poultry farm near Harare.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Stoddard)