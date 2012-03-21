March 21 People in cardiac arrest may do worse
long-term if they're given a shot of adrenaline, also known as
epinephrine, on the way to the hospital, according to a Japanese
study.
Researchers writing in the Journal of the American Medical
Association found that people whose hearts suddenly stopped
beating had circulation return more often in the ambulance if
they were given adrenaline -- but those same patients were less
likely to be alive and without brain damage a month later.
"This finding implies that epinephrine administration might
save the heart but not the brain," wrote Akihito Hagihara, from
Kyushu University Graduate School of Medicine, and colleagues.
For their study, the team looked at about 417,000 cases of
cardiac arrest in which patients were treated by emergency
medical services (EMS) and taken to the hospital between 2005
and 2008.
In the United States, more than 380,000 sudden cardiac
arrests happen outside of the hospital annually, the American
Medical Association says. In addition to CPR and sometimes
electrical shock, most of those patients are treated with
adrenaline, which causes blood vessels not going to the heart to
constrict, shunting as much blood as possible to the heart.
In mid-2006, Japanese laws changed to allow medics to give
patients a shot of adrenaline if other methods, including CPR,
failed to restart their hearts.
Just over 15,000 patients in cardiac arrest were given
adrenaline during the study period. According to EMS records,
close to 19 percent of those patients had their circulation come
back in the ambulance, compared to only 6 percent of those who
weren't given adrenaline.
However, longer-term outlooks weren't as good.
About five percent of patients survived a month after
cardiac arrest, whether or not they were given adrenaline. But
when the researchers considered how long it took EMS to get
patients to the hospital, whether they were given CPR by a
bystander and other differences between patients, they found
that people given adrenaline were less than half as likely to
survive the arrest.
What's more, only about one-quarter of patients who were
given an adrenaline shot and survived were still able to
function pretty well on their own with limited neurological
problems a month later, compared to close to half of those not
treated with adrenaline in the ambulance.
"The real thing that patients care about is not just getting
to the emergency department with a heartbeat, but getting home
intact," said Clifton Callaway, from the University of
Pittsburgh, who wrote a commentary published with the study.
"You have greater success in getting the heart to start if
you're giving epinephrine, but we're always concerned ... there
might be adverse consequences in other organ systems."
The researchers noted that they couldn't account for
differences in how patients were treated once they arrived at
the hospital, and it's possible some of those who weren't given
adrenaline by EMS got a shot later, which other doctors said
could be an important factor to consider.
"There's so much more that happens, and I think it would be
a little naive to think that a one-time dose of epinephrine
given during the resuscitation attempt could have that much of
an impact on patient outcomes at one month," said Comilla
Sasson, an emergency medicine doctor who has studied cardiac
arrest at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.
She also pointed out that the findings can't necessarily be
extrapolated to patients in other countries. Japanese patients
typically get a single shot of adrenaline, whereas in the United
States it's standard for EMS to give doses every three to five
minutes when trying to get a pulse back.
Both Callaway and Sasson agreed that the findings call for a
more rigorous study in which cardiac arrest patients are
randomly assigned to get adrenaline or not, then tracked for
long-term outcomes.
SOURCE: bit.ly/hwxtTL
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)