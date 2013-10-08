* Studies near Heathrow and U.S. airports find heart risks
* Results raise important questions for city planners
* Experts caution that studies can't prove causal link
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Oct 9 Exposure to high levels of
aircraft noise near busy international airports has been linked
to a higher risk of heart disease and strokes in two separate
studies from Britain and the United States.
Researchers in London studied data on noise and hospital
admissions around London Heathrow airport while a separate team
analysed data for more than 6 million Americans living near 89
U.S. airports in 2009.
Both studies, published in the British Medical Journal
(BMJ)on Wednesday, found that people living with the highest
levels of aircraft noise had increased risks of stroke, coronary
heart disease and other cardiovascular diseases.
Stephen Stansfeld, a professor at Queen Mary University of
London who was not part of either research team but provided a
commentary on their findings, said the results suggested that
"aircraft noise exposure is not just a cause of annoyance, sleep
disturbance, and reduced quality of life" but may also increase
sickness and death from heart disease.
City and town planners "need to take this into account when
extending airports in heavily populated areas or planning new
airports," he said.
Other experts said the studies raised important issues about
aircraft noise and health, but did not establish a causal link.
"Both of these studies are thorough and well-conducted. But,
even taken together, they don't prove that aircraft noise
actually causes heart disease and strokes," said Kevin McConway,
a professor of applied statistics at Britain's Open University.
The British research team set out to investigate the risks
of stroke and heart disease in relation to aircraft noise among
3.6 million people living near Heathrow, one of the busiest
airports in the world.
They compared hospital admissions and death rates due to
stroke and heart disease from 2001 to 2005 in 12 areas of London
and nine further districts to the west of London.
Levels of aircraft noise for each area were obtained from
the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), and factors that could have
affected the results, such as age, sex, ethnicity, social
deprivation, smoking, air pollution and road traffic noise were
also taken into account.
Their results showed increased risks of stroke, coronary
heart disease, and cardiovascular disease - especially among the
2.0 percent of the study population exposed to the highest
levels of daytime and night time aircraft noise.
The researchers noted that discussions on possible expansion
plans for London's airport capacity have been on and off the
table for many decades, with demand for air travel expected to
double in Britain to 300 million passengers per year by 2030.
"Policy decisions need to take account of potential health
related concerns, including possible effects of environmental
noise on cardiovascular health," they wrote.
In a second study also published in the BMJ, researchers at
the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University School
of Public Health looked at data for some 6 million Americans
aged 65 or over living near 89 U.S. airports in 2009.
The research - the first to analyse a very large population
across multiple airports - found that, on average, zip codes
with 10 decibel (dB) higher aircraft noise had a 3.5 percent
higher cardiovascular hospital admission rate.
The results showed that people exposed to the highest noise
levels - more than 55 dB - had the strongest link with
hospitalisations for heart disease, and the link also remained
after adjustment for socioeconomic status, demographic factors,
air pollution, and proximity to roads.
Conway said that because of the kind of data used, the
studies could only "suggest very strongly that we should find
out much more about aircraft noise and circulatory disease".
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)