By Bill Berkrot
| ORLANDO
ORLANDO Nov 11 An experimental cholesterol
fighter being developed by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and
The Medicines Co slashed levels of bad LDL cholesterol
and remained effective for six months, according to data from a
small, early stage study.
The drug, called ALN-PCSsc, cut LDL by more than 50 percent
in the 69-subject study presented at the American Heart
Association scientific meeting in Orlando on Wednesday.
No significant drug-related side effects were reported in
the small ongoing trial.
"These data show that significant and clamped lowering of
LDL is achieved for over 180 days," said Akshay Vaishnaw,
Alnylam's head of research and chief medical officer.
If approved, ALN-PCSsc would compete with Amgen's
Repatha and Praluent from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and
Sanofi, potent injectable biotech drugs that won
approval this year and belong to a new class of treatments
called PCSK9 inhibitors.
PCSK9 is a protein that prevents LDL being removed from the
blood. ALN-PCSsc also targets PCSK9 but via a different
mechanism called RNA interference, or RNAi.
While Repatha and Praluent block PCSK9 from doing its job in
the blood, Alnylam's drug prevents production of PCSK9 at the
source in the liver.
Doses of 300 milligrams, 500 mg and 800 mg led to sustained
reduction of PCSK9 of 80 pct or greater. At Six months, the
effect began to wane with LDL down by 47 percent.
Lower LDL is associated with reducing heart attacks and
death. Huge ongoing trials will determine if the new PCSK9 drugs
have that affect, as widely used statins such as Lipitor do.
Alnylam and Medicines Co envision twice a year injections of
their drug, likening it to a flu shot, which could enhance
patient compliance.
The recently approved drugs that list for more than $14,000
a year, vastly more expensive than older cholesterol treatments,
must be injected every other week.
Pharmacy benefit managers Express Scripts and CVS
Health have said they will tightly control which
patients they will agree to pay for for treatment with the
expensive new medicines.
Alnylam believes its drug will have an advantage with
payers, which may be wishful thinking.
"We think payers will like it because they don't mind paying
for medicines if patients will actually take it," Vaishnaw said.
The companies expect to move forward with the 300 mg dose in
Phase II trials involving 400 to 500 patients beginning this
year. Larger trials that would be used to seek approval are
planned for 2017.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)