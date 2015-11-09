By Bill Berkrot
ORLANDO
ORLANDO Nov 9 Lowering blood pressure below a
commonly used target dramatically reduced heart failure and risk
of death in adults aged 50 and older in a large U.S.
government-sponsored study, results that could lead to a change
in treatment guidelines and medical practice.
The data presented on Monday had some potentially troubling
side effects that researchers said need further analysis, but
they felt the benefits outweighed the risk.
"I think this is a big deal," said Dr. Marc Pfeffer of
Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, who critiqued the study
at an American Heart Association scientific meeting in Orlando,
Florida.
Treatment guidelines should be changed accordingly, he said.
"If there is a problem with an individual patient, you can
always back off."
The scheduled five-year study of more than 9,300 patients
with hypertension was stopped almost two years early after
independent monitors saw a clear benefit on mortality and other
risk factors.
Preliminary results comparing patients whose blood pressure
was lowered to below 120 versus those with a target of under 140
were announced in September, a month after the study was halted.
More detailed data unveiled at the AHA meeting showed additional
benefits of more intensive lowering of systolic pressure, the
top number in a blood pressure reading.
Blood pressure of 140 over 90 has been a commonly used
target, but a lack of consensus was a prime reason for
conducting the trial.
Heart failure, a leading cause of hospitalizations, was
reduced by 38 percent, and death from heart-related causes was
43 percent lower in the more aggressively treated patients,
researchers found.
Previously reported findings showed reducing blood pressure
to below 120 cut the combined rate of heart attacks, strokes and
heart failure by almost a third, and the risk of death from any
cause by nearly a quarter.
But the more intensive treatment group had 1-2 percent
higher rates of adverse side effects, including hypotension, or
unusually low blood pressure, fainting, electrolyte
abnormalities and, perhaps most troubling, kidney damage or
failure.
The rate of kidney problems was 4.1 percent in the lower
blood pressure group versus 2.5 percent for the under 140 group.
Patients over age 75 appeared to have no additional problems
tolerating more intensive treatment, which researchers found
comforting.
People who had a prior stroke or diabetes were excluded from
the study, but 30 percent had chronic kidney disease. High blood
pressure is considered a leading risk factor for heart disease,
kidney failure and other health problems.
DEBATE ON GUIDELINES LIKELY
The results are sure to set off a lively debate over whether
guidelines for treating hypertension should be changed to the
lower target.
"The magnitude of benefit has been so clearly demonstrated
that we do believe the evidence from the Sprint trial should be
considered when providers and the guidelines committees decide
what should be the optimal blood pressure target," said Dr.
Jackson Wright, lead author of a New England Journal of Medicine
article, on the study.
Researchers are still analyzing the data to see if more
intensive blood pressure lowering affects cognitive decline one
way or the other, or has an impact on long-term kidney disease.
The lower blood pressure was achieved by adding one
additional medicine, for an average of three medications, from a
variety of classes available as inexpensive generic drugs.
The classes include angiotensin receptor blockers, or ARBs,
such as Novartis' Diovan, calcium channel blockers,
like Pfizer's Norvasc, ACE inhibitors, including
Pfizer's Altace, and diuretics, such as Merck's Hyzaar.
