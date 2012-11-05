* 26 pct of chelation patients suffered cardiovascular event
* Rate was 30 pct for placebo group
* Doctors caution that therapy needs more study
By Deena Beasley and Bill Berkrot
LOS ANGELES, Nov 4 A controversial therapy to
remove heavy metals from the bloodstream was shown in a large
trial to cut the risk of another major heart problem in patients
who have already suffered a heart attack, but researchers
cautioned that the benefit was small and more study is needed.
Chelation therapy, an alternative treatment dismissed by
many medical professionals as quackery, has its origins in
unproven 50-year-old theories about the cause of arterial
plaques, the fatty deposits that can cause heart attacks.
Despite no clear evidence of a benefit, and the real risk of
side effects such as low blood calcium levels, a 2007 survey
found that over 100,000 U.S. heart patients had undergone the
$5,000 treatment.
The results, released here at a meeting of the American
Heart Association, showed that 26 percent of patients given a
series of chelation infusions had a heart attack, stroke,
coronary revascularization, were hospitalized for angina, or
died, compared with 30 percent of patients treated with a
placebo.
Much of the difference between the two groups was in the
need for repeat artery-clearing procedures and patients with
diabetes showed the biggest benefit.
"Our findings are unexpected and additional research will be
needed," said Dr. Gervasio Lamas, chief of Columbia University's
Division of Cardiology at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami
Beach, Fla., and the trial's lead investigator. "This does not
constitute sufficient evidence to recommend chelation therapy."
The 1,708-patient trial to assess chelation therapy (TACT)
was launched in 2002 under the auspices of the National Heart
Lung and Blood Institute and the National Center for
Complementary and Alternative Medicine.
Patients in the study were treated with either a solution
containing ethylene diamine tetra-acetic (EDTA), vitamin C,
B-vitamins, electrolytes, a local anesthetic and the
anti-clotting drug heparin, or a placebo infusion of salt water
and a small amount of sugar.
Dr. Lamas and others said the level of statistical
difference between the groups was small and more work needs to
be done to rule out whether the results were due to chance.
"This is a diverse multi-component intervention," said Dr.
Paul Armstrong, senior cardiologist at the University Hospital
in Edmonton and a professor at the University of Alberta. He
cited the absence of a clear biologic rationale for chelation
therapy, and described the trial findings as
"hypothesis-generating, not practice-changing."
The size of the trial was scaled down from an initial target
of more than 2,300 patients due to enrollment difficulties. In
addition, regulators in 2008 temporarily suspended enrollment to
clear up issues surrounding patient consent.
"It is striking that there was difficulty in enrollment
despite an increase in the use of this therapy," Armstrong said.
There was also an unusually high number, 30 percent, of
patients who discontinued the therapy during the trial.
The findings "need to have some confirmation, but
nevertheless the trial results are very provocative," said Dr.
Mark Hlatky, director of the cardiovascular outcomes research
center at Stanford University.
Chelation treatment has become popular among some parents
trying alternative treatments for children with autism, even
though the therapy can be dangerous and is based on the unproven
idea that such children have heavy metal poisoning.
"Intriguing as the results are, they are unexpected and
should not be interpreted as an indication to adopt chelation
therapy into clinical practice," said Dr. Elliott Antman,
chairman of the AHA Scientific Sessions Committee and professor
of medicine at Harvard Medical School.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley and Bill Berkrot; Editing by
Bernard Orr)