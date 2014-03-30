(Repeats to widen distribution)
WASHINGTON, March 30 A drug that was used in the
time of the pharaohs for rheumatism has proven highly effective
in treating recurrent bouts of pericarditis, an inflammation of
the sac surrounding the heart, according to findings of a new
clinical trial.
The ancient medicine, colchicine, which has also been used
for centuries as an anti-inflammatory agent for acute gout, was
tested against placebo in a 240-patient pericarditis trial.
The rate of recurring pericarditis was nearly halved for
those taking colchicine compared with placebo, according to data
presented on Sunday at the annual scientific sessions of the
American College of Cardiology in Washington. The condition,
which causes sharp chest pain, recurred in 42.5 percent of those
taking dummy pills, compared with 21.6 percent of those who got
colchicine.
Moreover, after three days of treatment, 19.2 percent of
patients taking the drug had symptoms, compared with more than
44 percent of those given placebos. And those taking placebos,
on average, had 0.63 recurrences, compared to 0.28 recurrences
for those on colchicine.
With such fewer recurrences, the drug reduced the rate of
hospitalizations to 1.7 percent, from 10 percent in the placebo
group, potentially cutting healthcare costs at a time when
pressure is mounting to limit costly hospital readmissions.
Although colchicine has been used for decades to treat
pericarditis, following favorable trends seen in earlier trials,
this was the first large formal multi-center study to examine
use of the drug for multiple recurrences of the condition.
The favorable results will increase confidence in use of the
medicine for pericarditis, researchers said.
Patients in the study received 0.5 milligrams of the drug
either once or twice daily depending on their weight in addition
to commonly used anti-inflammatory drugs such as aspirin or
ibuprofen.
No serious side effects were associated with use of
colchicine, researchers said, but gastrointestinal issues were
reported in about eight percent of patients.
The reasons for pericarditis that repeatedly recurs once the
original cause has been treated are not well understood, but
potential causes are infections, kidney disease, cancer and
heart surgery, researchers said.
"Health care providers should feel confident with the use of
colchicine as a first line drug in patients with multiple
recurrences of pericarditis," both for its safety and
effectiveness, said Dr. Massimo Imazio, a cardiologist with
Maria Vittoria Hospital in Torino, Italy, who led the trial.
Imazio said the study affirms that colchicine can be added
to traditional treatments, such as anti-inflammatories and
corticosteroids, and thereby provide an affordable treatment
with few side effects.
