By Ben Hirschler
| BARCELONA, Sept 1
BARCELONA, Sept 1 A nerve stimulation device
from Cyberonics improved cardiac function in heart
failure patients in a small clinical trial, in contrast to an
unsuccessful study backed by Boston Scientific.
However, the Cyberonics trial reported on Monday did not
contain a control arm - unlike the one using the Boston device
in which some patients received sham treatment - and experts
said further research was now needed.
Both companies are trying to improve outcomes for patients
with heart failure, in which the heart fails to pump blood
efficiently, by stimulating the vagus nerve - a superhighway
connecting the brain to the rest of the body.
Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS), which involves delivering
mild electrical pulses to the nerve in the neck, is already used
successfully to treat severe epilepsy and treatment-resistant
depression.
Cyberonics is the leading proponent of such therapy and the
six-month heart failure trial, involving 60 patients, used its
system to stimulate both the left and right-sided vagus nerve.
Patients, on average, showed a 4.5 percent improvement in
left ventricular ejection fraction, a key measure of heart
function, the study found, and there was no difference in the
results between the left and right sides.
"I think, at six months, that (4.5 percent improvement) is a
very impressive achievement," study leader Inder Anand from the
University of Minnesota told reporters at the European Society
of Cardiology annual meeting.
The fact that the device worked equally well on both sides
is important because the system could be combined with cardiac
devices such as implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs)
and cardiac resynchronisation therapy (CRT) devices, the vast
majority of which are implanted on the left side.
There was a similar rate of adverse events in both the left
and right-sided implant groups in the Cyberonics trial,
including short-term voice alteration, cough and some pain.
One patient had a stroke during device implantation and died
three days later.
Anand said it was possible that manipulation of the carotid
artery in the patient's neck during implantation had dislodged
plaque or a clot, which led to the stroke, and he suggested the
procedure should be avoided in people with severely blocked
arteries.
