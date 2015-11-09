CHICAGO Nov 9 People who were told their
genetic risk for heart disease had lower levels of LDL, the
so-called bad cholesterol, six months later, according to a new
study that offers a first glimpse of how doctors might use
genetic information in clinical practice.
In the study presented on Monday at the American Heart
Association meeting in Orlando, Florida, researchers at Mayo
Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, tested the theory that
incorporating genetic risk information into an assessment of a
person's heart disease risk could lead to lower levels of LDL,
the portion of cholesterol that leads to heart attacks and
strokes.
To do this, the team studied a group of some 200 people aged
45-65 who were at intermediate risk of heart disease and were
not taking cholesterol-lowering drugs known as statins.
Half of the patients were told their 10-year risk scores
based on a conventional heart risk calculator that takes into
account factors such as smoking status, blood pressure and
cholesterol levels. In the other half of the study, the patients
were given a risk score that also included an assessment of 28
genes known to increase heart disease risk.
Participants in each group were told about ways to modify
their risk, including taking a statin.
"What we found is six months after the risk disclosure, the
LDL cholesterol in those who got the genetic risk information
was about 10 points lower, which was statistically significant,"
said Dr. Iftikhar Kullo, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist who led the
study, said in a telephone interview.
Kullo said the drop in bad cholesterol was because more
people who were told genetic risk of heart disease were more
likely to decide to take statin medications.
He said the study is the first to show that sharing genetic
risk information about a common disease can be used by doctors
to change an important measure of health, such as LDL
cholesterol.
"We gave them this information, people were able to
understand it, the physician was able to act on it and a
decision was made more often to start therapy, and that resulted
in lowering LDL cholesterol," Kullo said.
Kullo said the findings need to be replicated in a larger
trial, but the findings were meaningful. "Anything that has
lowered LDL has lowered risk of heart disease," Kullo said.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Marguerita Choy)