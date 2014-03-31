March 31 The success or failure of
GlaxoSmithKline's experimental heart drug darapladib
remains "an open question" and will hinge on a second pivotal
clinical study, the company's chief executive said on Monday.
"There are some interesting potential signals in the
secondary endpoints but an awful lot about what we've got here
is going to depend on what we see on the second study," Andrew
Witty told Reuters.
"I think it is still an open question as to whether we've
got something (that works) or not."
Although darapladib failed the main goal of the first Phase
III study, the trial's co-leader said on Sunday it still
provided a glimmer of hope, after presenting a detailed report
at the American College of Cardiology.
Most investors remain sceptical about the medicine's
prospects and Jefferies analysts said in a note that they saw
few incremental positives in the latest data.
The second Phase III study is looking at the drug's effects
in less stable patients who received the medicine within 30 days
of a heart attack, where it is possible it may show a bigger
benefit.
Gaining full control of darapladib was one of the reasons
behind GSK's $3.6 billion acquisition of Human Genome Sciences
in 2012 and the company has invested heavily in the two clinical
trials into the drug, which involved nearly 30,000 patients.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)