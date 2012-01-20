Jan 20 Tall men appear less likely than
shorter ones to develop heart failure, according to a study
covering thousands of U.S. doctors.
Researchers in Boston said that while there is no proof that
a few extra centimeters protect the heart, it was possible that
short and tall people are different in other ways, including in
their diets or diseases growing up, and that this too could
affect heart risks.
"This study doesn't say anything definite about whether
height, itself, is going to lead to anything," said lead
researcher Luc Djousse, of Brigham and Women's Hospital and
Harvard Medical Center.
But the researchers, whose findings were published in the
American Journal of Cardiology, said it's also possible that
something about the biology of taller people, such as the
distance between their hearts and certain branches of arteries
and blood vessels, could decrease stress on the heart.
Data came from 22,000 male doctors who were followed as part
of a large study of heart disease and cancer, starting when they
were in their mid-50s, on average.
After responding to an initial questionnaire that asked
about their height, weight and health condition, the men filled
out follow-up surveys where they reported new medical diagnoses
every year.
The report included data from an average 22 years of that
follow-up, during which 1,444 men, or about 7 percent, developed
heart failure.
The taller men were, the lower their chance of heart
failure, the researchers found.
The tallest men in the study, those over 1.8 meter (six
feet), were 24 percent less likely to less likely to report a
heart failure diagnosis during the study period than men who
were 1.72 meters (5 ft 8 in) and shorter.
That was after their age and weight, as well as whether they
had high blood pressure and diabetes, had all been taken into
account.
Even with those considerations, the study couldn't prove
that there wasn't another reason for the findings, said Jeffrey
Teuteberg, a cardiologist at the University of Pittsburgh
Medical Center who was not involved in the study.
Others agreed, noting that how rich or poor the participants
were growing up, and what their nutrition was like during key
periods, could also have had an impact on both height and
overall heart health.
Djousse said that childhood infections could both stunt
growth and ultimately lead to plaque build-up in the arteries
and high blood pressure, which are tied to heart failure.
A taller frame might mean that when blood is directed back
to the heart at certain points in artery and blood vessel
branches, it takes longer to get there or hits the heart during
a less-stressful part of its rhythm, Teuteberg said.
"As much as we know about the development of very common
diseases like heart failure, there's still a lot we don't
know... There's still a lot more that impacts the development of
those diseases beyond those things," he said.
He added that height is currently not a big consideration
when thinking about heart risks.
"The message certainly shouldn't be: 'If you're tall, don't
worry about these sorts of things, or if you're short, you're
doomed."
SOURCE: bit.ly/xA10ls
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Jonathan Thatcher)