Top medical device makers are
investing heavily in a new way to treat leaky mitral heart
valves, a serious condition affecting millions of people, but it
will be at least four years before the technology reaches the
U.S. market.
The minimally invasive treatment, called transcatheter
mitral valve replacement, lets a doctor implant an artificial
valve using a catheter inserted through the arteries. The
technique spares the patient from open-heart surgery, the
traditional approach to valve replacement that is considered too
risky for many people, especially the elderly.
Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Edwards
Lifesciences Corp and HeartWare International Inc
in recent months have spent a total of $2 billion to buy young
companies developing versions of the technology.
Boston Scientific Corp has an option to buy an
early-stage company developing a mitral replacement system.
Nearly 6 million people in the United States may suffer from
mitral disease, and Wall Street analysts say it could be the
next multibillion-dollar market. But the rush by leading device
makers into mitral replacement has raised questions for some
investors and heart doctors.
Fewer than 100 people worldwide have undergone the
procedure, and it is far from clear whether this technique will
be significantly better than other treatments or how many
patients would be candidates for the surgery.
"All these things are still several years away, especially
from the U.S. market," said Jeff Jonas, a portfolio manager with
Gabelli & Co, which holds shares of Medtronic. Mitral disease is
"something that very gradually develops. A ton of people may
have it, but a smaller number have it at a life-threatening
stage."
The mitral valve helps regulate blood flow from the heart's
left atrium into the left ventricle. Mitral valve regurgitation
occurs when the valve does not close properly to prevent
backflow. It can cause extreme fatigue and shortness of breath
and increase the risk of stroke, heart failure and death.
"If we have a way where we can replace the valve without
surgery, that is where all the excitement is," said Dr. Mathew
Williams, chief of cardiac surgery at New York University's
Langone Medical Center.
REPAIR, OR REPLACE
Abbott's MitraClip is the only minimally invasive product on
the U.S. market for the condition. It repairs, rather than
replaces, a patient's own mitral valve. It is approved for a
limited group of severely ill patients and its performance
improves when certain anatomical characteristics are present.
Annual sales are about $250 million worldwide.
Abbott sees room for both repair and replacement in treating
mitral disease and projects strong double-digit annual growth
for the MitraClip over the next several years, said John Capek,
a company executive vice president.
Rivals Edwards and Medtronic have found huge success with a
minimally invasive technique for replacing malfunctioning aortic
valves, and some see that as a benchmark for the mitral market.
Edwards projects the aortic market will grow to $3 billion
in worldwide sales in five years, double its 2014 sales, driven
by advancements in the technology and approvals to treat
additional patient populations.
Some Wall Street analysts, including Morgan Stanley's David
Lewis, predict the mitral market could be two to three times
larger because more patients have mitral valve disease than
aortic.
"What you've got is this huge market opportunity. But the
challenges are huge, and it's going to take some time," said
Edwards Chief Executive Michael Mussallem. Edwards may be the
first to launch a transcatheter replacement product in Europe,
possibly by late 2017, with a U.S. approval possible by 2019.
Replacing a mitral valve is particularly tricky, partly due
to the valve's asymmetrical structure, which varies by patient
and is more difficult to address than the circular aortic valve,
according to doctors. It can also be tougher to guide a mitral
valve to the heart through the arteries because of its larger
size, and harder to reach the original valve due to its
location.
Results will not come until the end of 2017 from a key study
enrolling up to 430 patients to determine whether repairing the
valve using Abbott's MitraClip is better than medications alone.
Doctors say the research could bolster the case for
minimally invasive approaches if the results support the
procedure's effectiveness. Patients with mitral valve
regurgitation often take medicines used to treat heart failure,
but these do not correct the valve condition.
"It is a very interesting space, and there is a need for
mitral valve replacement," said Dr. Saibal Kar, director of
interventional cardiac research at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
in Los Angeles. But he cautioned it is much too early to predict
it will become the industry's next multi-billion-dollar market.
"It is unbridled enthusiasm," he said.
