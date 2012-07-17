July 17 More people hospitalized for cardiac
arrest are surviving compared with a decade ago, according to a
U.S. study, possibly because of changes in hospital treatment
and the way bystanders respond when somebody collapses.
The study, which appeared in the journal Circulation, found
that in 2008, the death rate among U.S. residents hospitalized
after cardiac arrest was just under 58 percent - down from
almost 70 percent in 2001.
Researchers, led by Alejandro Rabinstein of the Mayo Clinic
in Rochester, Minnesota, based their findings on a national
hospital discharge database that included nearly 1.2 million
people hospitalized for cardiac arrest.
They stressed that the numbers accounted only for cardiac
arrest victims who survive long enough to be admitted to the
hospital. Many people die before then.
"This does not say anything about the rates of mortality of
all (cardiac arrest) resuscitation attempts," Rabinstein said in
an email. "But the study does have a clear message. If you have
a cardiac arrest and you get to be hospitalized, your chances of
surviving the hospitalization are getting better."
Cardiac arrest occurs when a problem in the heart's
electrical activity causes it to stop beating normally, making
it unable to pump blood to the body. It's fatal within minutes
unless the normal rhythm can be restored with a shock from a
defibrillator.
But since 2001, a few advances have been made in treating
cardiac arrest, Rabinstein's team said.
One is that experts now recommend bystanders do "hands-only"
CPR, which means chest compressions alone and no mouth-to-mouth
breathing. It's believed to be easier for laypeople to perform,
and may have caused more people to be willing to perform CPR on
a stranger.
The public also has more access to devices called automated
external defibrillators (AEDs) - portable, layperson-friendly
versions of the equipment doctors use to shock an arrested
heart.
At hospitals, some things have changed too.
In recent years, doctors have started doing angioplasty in
certain patients soon after they arrive, which Rabinstein said
he thinks may help.
In addition, patients who remain comatose after cardiac
arrest are receiving a new treatment called "therapeutic
hypothermia," and it involves cooling the patient's body using
cold IV saline, cooling blankets or ice packs. A day later,
doctors slowly re-warm the patient.
The cooling therapy helps protect the brain, which is often
severely damaged by cardiac arrest. Research suggests it allows
more people to survive with their brain function intact.
The rising survival rate in the study came at the same time
hospitals started using therapeutic hypothermia.
"The effect of therapeutic hypothermia is mainly improving
survival with (brain) function, rather than survival itself,"
Rabinstein said, though he added that there is some evidence the
therapy is improving long-term survival as well.
But the researchers warned that U.S. hospitals have been
fairly slow to adopt the treatment, so it's hard to know how
much of an impact it might be having on the national level.
