Aug 1 Testing electrical activity of the heart
using an electrocardiogram is unlikely to help doctors figure
out who is at risk of coronary heart disease, according to
recommendations from a U.S. government-backed panel.
The United States Preventive Services Task Force wrote on
Monday that there's no good evidence the test, also known as an
ECG, helps doctors predict heart risks any better than
traditional considerations such as smoking, blood pressure and
cholesterol levels in people with no symptoms.
"It could potentially be helpful if we had evidence that
doing a test like an ECG or an exercise ECG would better
classify the people who are at high risk" of heart disease, said
Joy Melnikow, a member of the task force from the University of
California, Davis.
"Then we could intervene more actively with the very
high-risk group which has the highest potential to benefit."
The task force, which published a statement in the Annals of
Internal Medicine, recommends against ECG screening of people
considered at low risk for heart disease and says there's not
enough information to rule one way or the other on those at
intermediate or high risk.
On the other hand, there are both costs and possible harms
associated with screening healthy adults, Melnikow said.
"The concern is that if people are already at low risk of
heart disease and they have one of those tests, if they have an
abnormality on the test it's more likely it will be a
false-positive result," she added.
"But an abnormal result, whether a false positive or true
positive, generally leads to additional testing, and it's the
additional tests that could have some risk."
While ECGs themselves are inexpensive and non-invasive, the
follow-up tests can involve passing a tube through the heart or
other more intensive, costly procedures.
The new recommendations are an update of the USPSTF's 2004
guidelines, which also called for no screening in low-risk
adults and said there was insufficient evidence to assess the
risks and benefits for screening intermediate- and high-risk
people.
Melnikow said that instead of asking for tests, people
concerned about their heart health can discuss diet, lifestyle
and family history risks with their doctor, who can then use a
risk calculator to determine their chance of getting heart
disease - and treat them appropriately.
"Everyone can benefit from being physically active," she
said. "Everyone can benefit from not smoking, and people can
discuss with their doctors whether they could benefit from
taking medication to lower their blood pressure or lower their
cholesterol."
