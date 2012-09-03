Sept 3 Moderate levels of exercise are often
prescribed for people recovering from a heart attack or heart
surgery, but pumping up workouts to high-intensity level may
also be a safe option, according to a Norwegian study.
"The results of the current study indicate that the risk of
a cardiovascular event is low after both high-intensity exercise
and moderate-intensity exercise," wrote Oelvind Rognmo, lead
author of the study and a researcher at the Norwegian University
of Science and Technology, in the journal Circulation.
Rognmo said there is plenty of evidence that the harder
people work out, the more benefit they gain in cardiovascular
function. His team wanted to see if heart patients could benefit
from high-intensity exercise, too.
The concern for heart patients, though, is that the higher
exertion may carry an increased risk of heart malfunction.
Rognmo and his colleagues tracked 4,846 patients at three
cardiac rehabilitation centres in Norway who racked up a
combined total of more than 170,000 hours of aerobic exercise.
More than 129,450 hours was spent working out at moderate
intensity and the rest was at high intensity. All people in the
study participated in both types of exercise.
The moderately paced workouts included an hour of walking or
other exercise at 60 to 70 percent of their maximum heart rate.
At high intensity, people trained at repeated four-minute
intervals -- alternating high-impact exercise such as cycling,
jogging or cross-country skiing, to get their heart rate up to
85-95 percent of capacity -- followed by four minutes of more
relaxed activity, such as walking.
During the more than 129,000 hours people spent exercising
moderately, one person died from cardiac arrest. During more
than 46,000 hours of high-intensity workouts, two people had
cardiac arrests but survived.
"We found that both types of intensities were involved with
low event rates," Rognmo said.
"I think (high-intensity training) should be considered for
patients with coronary heart disease."
But he and his colleagues wrote that the differences in the
numbers of cardiac arrests was too small to conclude whether
high-intensity exercise is more dangerous than less demanding
workouts.
"I think we're on the right track, but before we make it a
standard recommendation, let's get our safety data," said Steven
Ketevian, the director of preventive cardiology at Henry Ford
Hospital in Michigan, who was not involved in the study.
