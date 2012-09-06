Sept 6 Blacks and Hispanics with chronic heart failure are less likely than whites to be treated with a specialized pacemaker that prolongs survival and eases symptoms, according to a U.S. study.

The study, which appeared in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, is the latest to point to healthcare disparities in the United States.

While more patients are getting the treatment, called cardiac resynchronization therapy, the racial gap has remained, said Zubin Eapen of Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina.

"New technologies tend to diffuse unevenly across racial and ethnic lines," he told Reuters Health.

"This is an example of underutilization of a recommended therapy in eligible patients."

More than 5 million U.S. residents have chronic heart failure. In some people with this condition the two big chambers of the heart fail to contract in sync, further reducing the heart's ability to pump out blood.

In cardiac resynchronization therapy with defibrillation, a pacemaker-like device helps the two chambers pump properly. The units sell for tens of thousands of dollar.

The researchers identified more than 100,000 patients eligible for the therapy from a U.S. registry of heart devices. Between 2006 and 2010, the percentage of white patients receiving the therapy climbed from 81 percent to 84 percent.

For blacks, the number went from 78 percent to 81 percent and for Hispanics, from 77 percent to 79 percent.

The racial gap remained after accounting for a number of possible explanations, such as differences in age, gender, hospital region and other diseases between the groups. They also held up when looking only at Medicare beneficiaries, for whom cost should not be a factor.

"Despite all the initiatives that we have had, we are still having the unequal diffusion across racial lines," Eapen said.

The reasons behind the disparity are unclear, but personal preferences, provider biases and access to care could all be at work, according to Eapen. SOURCE: bit.ly/d1cHYE (Reporting from New York by Frederik Joelving at Reuters Health; editing by Elaine Lies)