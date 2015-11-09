Nov 9 A tiny pacemaker from Medtronic Plc
that attaches to the heart without a traditional lead
wire proved safe and effective in a late-stage trial that will
be used to seek U.S. approval of the device, according to data
presented at a medical meeting on Monday.
The Micra pacemaker, which is delivered to the heart through
a patient's arteries using a catheter inserted at the groin, met
its goals for safety and effectiveness in the 725-patient study
that compared the device with data on patients with conventional
pacing systems. The results were presented at a meeting of the
American Heart Association in Orlando, Florida.
Traditional pacemakers typically are implanted in the upper
chest through an incision and connected to the heart with a
wire, or lead, that is inserted into a vein, allowing the device
to send electrical pulses to correct a slow heart rate.
The Micra pacemaker works without a lead wire, eliminating
the potential for complications that can arise if a lead wears
out, becomes infected or dislodged, said Dr. Dwight Reynolds,
lead investigator of the Medtronic-sponsored study and chief of
the cardiovascular section at the University of Oklahoma Health
Sciences Center.
"The pacemakers we have today are good, but they are not
without their challenges," said Reynolds.
The leadless Micra pacemaker had fewer major complications
overall than conventional pacing systems, with 96 percent of
patients facing no such problems six months after receiving the
implant, exceeding the study's target of 90 percent, Reynolds
said. The low complication rate was achieved despite the study's
inclusion of high-risk patients, such as those with chronic lung
disease.
In addition, 98.3 percent of patients with a Micra pacemaker
showed stable pacing at six months.
"Both the safety and efficacy endpoints were hit with flying
colors," Reynolds said.
The development of a leadless pacemaker is possible due to
advances in battery chemistry and chip systems, Reynolds noted.
Medtronic said it hopes to gain U.S. regulatory approval to
sell the Micra pacemaker sometime after May 1.
Competitor St Jude Medical Inc is also working on a
leadless pacemaker.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)