CHICAGO Nov 17 After years of uncertainty, a nearly decade-long study showed that Merck & Co's cholesterol drug Zetia significantly lowered the risk of heart attacks and strokes in high-risk heart patients when used with a highly effective statin.

The data, released Monday, proves that Zetia - widely used for a dozen years due to its ability to lower "bad" LDL cholesterol levels - provides important protection to some patients, and supports a theory that bringing LDL down to very low levels adds further benefit.

"One of our goals was to test - is even lower LDL even better - and the answer is yes," said Dr. Christopher Cannon, lead investigator of the more than 18,000-patient Improve-It study presented at the American Heart Association meeting in Chicago.

The finding could reinvigorate Merck's $4 billion a year cholesterol franchise of Zetia and Vytorin, which combines Zetia with its now-generic statin Zocor (simvastatin), over their last two years of U.S. patent protection.

In the study, Zetia taken with simvastatin cut heart attacks by 14 percent and strokes caused by diminished blood flow by 21 percent, compared with simvastatin alone.

There was no difference in deaths between the two groups.

"In absolute terms, there are two heart attacks or strokes prevented for every 100 patients treated," Cannon said.

Statins, such as Pfizer's Lipitor, have long been known to reduce heart attacks, strokes and deaths. There had been no such assurances for Zetia, which lowers cholesterol in a different way.

Other types of cholesterol drugs have failed to show additional benefit when added to statins in previous studies, making Zetia the first to do so, researchers said.

Patients in the study had had a heart attack or a dangerous type of chest pain called unstable angina before joining the study. All had their LDL reduced to a target level of about 70 before half began also taking Zetia, which reduced LDL by another 20 percent.

Sales of Zetia and Vytorin have fallen since 2008 over concerns about safety and effectiveness raised in smaller studies. The Improve-it study may allay any lingering safety fears as there was no difference in cancer, muscle-related problems or liver or gall bladder side effects seen.

"An important factor is this is really long term safety," Cannon said, noting some patients received treatment for nearly nine years. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)