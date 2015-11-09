By Bill Berkrot
| ORLANDO, Fla.
ORLANDO, Fla. Nov 9 Patients with severe
leakage from the mitral valve of the heart who had the valve
replaced had significantly lower rates of recurrence and heart
failure two years after the procedure than those who underwent
surgical repair, according to data presented on Monday.
Mitral valve regurgitation, in which blood leaks backward
through the valve into the heart, increases the risk of serious
heart problems and death. It affects more than two million
Americans.
There was no difference in survival between the two
approaches, or in improvement in heart function, measured by
amount of blood in the left ventricle following a heartbeat,
after two years. But results of the 251-patient study showed
clear advantages of replacement.
Two years after undergoing surgery, 59 percent of patients
in the repair group had experienced moderate or severe
recurrence of the condition versus 3.8 percent in the
replacement group, researchers found.
There was also a higher rate of reported heart failure
events, 48 versus 29, and readmissions to hospital, 93 versus
59, in the repair group, data presented at the American Heart
Association scientific meeting in Orlando showed.
"At two years this is affecting clinical outcomes," said
Annetine Gelijns, one of the study's lead investigators.
"What is extraordinarily interesting is if you look at these
results, they really point at replacement as probably being the
preferred option for this group of patients," she said.
"There was a lot of controversy about what was the best way
to surgically approach the mitral valve," Gelijns, from Mount
Sinai Hospital in New York, explained.
The field had gravitated toward repair, but reports of high
rates of recurrence led researchers to undertake this study, in
which surgeons chose valves at their discretion, including those
from St Jude Medical, Edwards Lifesciences and
Medtronic.
There was a trend toward improved quality of life reported
by patients in the replacement group, researchers said.
Procedures were performed via open heart surgery, but
companies are looking at ways to replace the mitral valve
through less invasive methods.
Companies, including Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories,
Edwards and Boston Scientific have been investing in
mitral valve technology, which they see as a potentially
lucrative future growth driver. Edwards and Medtronic lead the
field of minimally invasive aortic valve replacement.
Some patients who had successful repair saw their left
ventricle return to normal size, but doctors are not yet able to
identify who is most likely to see that benefit, researchers
said.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by James Dalgleish)