* Drug led to far fewer worsening heart failure symptoms
* Extreme breathlessness cut by 19 percent
* Hospital stays reduced by nearly a full day
* Novartis believes data good enough to seek approval
By Bill Berkrot and Deena Beasley
LOS ANGELES, Nov 6 An experimental Novartis AG
drug to treat hospitalized acute heart failure
patients reduced deaths by 37 percent compared with a placebo
and appeared to be safe, according to data from a late stage
clinical trial presented on Tuesday.
The drug, serelaxin, which is a form of a human hormone that
relaxes blood vessels and eases stress on the heart and other
organs, is considered one of the most important medicines in the
Swiss drugmaker's developmental pipeline.
"With a meaningful mortality benefit, we believe Serelaxin
could represent a $2.5 billion (annual) sales opportunity,"
Deutsche Bank analysts said in a research note prior to release
of the final data at the American Heart Association scientific
meeting in Los Angeles.
Novartis said it now planned to seek approval for serelaxin.
I n the study of 1,161 patients, the drug cut deaths from any
cause at six months by 37 percent and led to a marked reduction
in worsening of heart failure during hospitalization,
researchers said.
Patients who received 48 hours of continuously infused
serelaxin experienced more than 45 percent fewer episodes of
worsening heart failure symptoms than those who got a placebo.
Novartis had previously disclosed that serelaxin met one of
the study's two primary goals measuring relief of dyspnea, or
extreme shortness of breath - a common symptom of acute heart
failure - and that it reduced deaths. But the company did not
say by how much. By one measure, serelaxin led to a 19 percent
improvement in dyspnea, researchers said.
The drug failed to hit a secondary goal of the study that
combined cardiovascular death with need for reshospitalizations,
but researchers felt the life saving benefit was more important.
"We did have a startling death benefit. One of the reasons
there may have been an inability to show a decrease in
hospitalizations is more patients were alive to be
rehospitalized," said Dr John Teerlink, one of the trial's
co-lead researchers.
The data showed that only 29 acute heart failure patients
would have to be treated with serelaxin to prevent one
cardiovascular death, said Teerlink, a cardiologist and heart
failure specialist at the San Francisco VA Medical Center.
Doctors say there is an enormous need for a treatment for
acute heart failure, with few available options for the
condition in which the heart is unable to pump enough blood.
"If it was approved we would not only use it, there would be
a mandate to use it because we don't have anything for acute
decompensated heart failure," said Dr. Milton Packer, a
prominent cardiologist from the University of Texas Southwest
Medical Center in Dallas, who was not involved in the study.
"If that mortality finding is real, boy are we going to get
excited," said Packer, who has been a member of FDA advisory
panels for heart drugs.
There are more than one million hospitalizations in the
United States each year for acute heart failure and another
million in Europe. About half of all patients die within five
years of diagnosis, often as a result of acute episodes that
require urgent hospital care.
TREATMENT BENEFITS
The study showed t he Novartis drug also reduced the duration
of time spent in intensive care units by almost half a day and
cut the length of hospital stay by almost a full day.
There was no difference in serious side effects between the
two groups, but there was a significant increase in kidney
impairment in the placebo group, as the Novartis drug appears to
prevent worsening of kidney function, researchers said.
Despite missing some of the pre-set end points, or goals, of
the study, Novartis said it is likely to seek approval of the
drug based on the trial results.
" We believe this is a strong set of data and have started
discussions with the main regulatory agencies. Our filing
strategy will be determined by the outcome of these
discussions," said Ameet Nathwani, Novartis' global business
franchise head for critical care.
Dr John McMurry of the University of Glasgow, who was on a
panel to critique the study, said that if there were a second
serelaxin trial that also showed a mortality benefit it would be
hard for health regulators to ignore.
"I think the agent was beneficial. This drug is doing
something good in terms of relief," he said.