By Bill Berkrot
CHICAGO Nov 17 An experimental heart failure
medicine from Novartis that previously showed it reduced death
and hospitalizations also curtailed worsening of symptoms, need
for additional therapy and emergency room visits, adding to
evidence that it will become the drug of choice once approved.
A lengthy list of additional benefits including
significantly fewer intensive care unit stays from treatment
with the drug, LCZ696, in the Paradigm-HF study of 8,442
patients were presented at the American Heart Association
meeting in Chicago on Monday.
Chronic heart failure, in which the heart is unable to pump
enough blood, tends to get progressively worse, leaving patients
weak and with diminished quality of life.
The Novartis drug, expected to become a
multibillion-dollar seller, wowed doctors at a European heart
meeting in August with data showing it cut the risk of
cardiovascular death and first-time hospitalizations due to
heart failure by a fifth over the widely used generic medicine
enalapril, already known to improve survival.
Further details showed it has the potential to change the
course of the disease in many ways.
"If you wanted to keep a patient with heart failure well,
you'd want to stop their symptoms getting worse, you want to
stop them needing more treatment, you want to stop their having
to go to the emergency room, you want to stop them being
admitted to hospital, you want to stop them needing devices or
surgery and you want to stop them dying, and we did all of those
things," said Dr. John McMurray, co-lead investigator of the
study from the University of Glasgow, who presented the data.
"It's almost too good to be true, at least in my long
experience of doing trials in heart failure," he said.
Novartis said it plans to file applications seeking U.S.
approval this year and in Europe in early 2015.
"This therapy offers hope to millions of people living with
(heart failure) that they can also reduce or slow the decline in
their heart function, potentially altering the progression of
their disease," David Epstein, head of Novartis' pharmaceuticals
division, said in a statement.
The drug could significantly reduce the expense of treating
these patients at a time of increasing pressure to slash
healthcare costs. "Reduction in cost of patient care will depend
on how much Novartis charges for their drug," McMurray noted.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)