BARCELONA Aug 31 A major clinical study has
raised concerns about a drug from private French company Servier
that helps lower the heart rate and which was licensed to U.S.
group Amgen last year.
Ivabradine is not currently approved in the United States
but it is sold in Europe for treating stable angina, or chest
pain due to obstruction of heart arteries, and for heart
failure, when the heart fails to pump blood effectively.
Although lowering the heart rate is seen as good for both
conditions, a 19,000-patient study presented on Sunday at the
European Society of Cardiology congress found a large group of
patients with severe activity-limiting angina did worse on the
drug.
The SIGNIFY trial had been designed to show that adding
ivabradine to standard therapy would be beneficial. The negative
result in the sub-group of 12,000 patients with severe angina
meant it failed.
The increase in the combined risk of cardiovascular death
and heart attack in this patient group was small but
statistically significant, with 7.6 percent of them suffering an
adverse event against 6.5 percent of those on placebo.
A commentary in the New England Journal of Medicine, where
the results were also published, said more research was needed
to understand the finding and in the meantime doctors should
"exercise caution" in using the drug in severe angina patients.
The European Medicines Agency said in May it had launched a
review into the safety of the medicine, which is sold under the
brand name Procoralan, because of the signal from the SIGNIFY
trial. But the detailed results have only now been released.
The agency could decide to maintain, amend, suspend or
withdraw its approval for the drug.
Servier said at the time it had informed all relevant
regulators about the findings and would update doctors as soon
as the European agency made a decision.
Amgen, which signed a deal in July 2013 for U.S. commercial
rights to ivabradine, last week won a priority review for the
drug as a treatment for chronic heart failure from the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration.
It is unclear what impact, if any, the SIGNIFY results might
have on this heart failure application. Amgen officials were not
immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Hugh Lawson)